Bluestone Resources Appoints David McAdam to President & CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 29, 2013) - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:BSR) ("Bluestone", the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. David McAdam to the role of President, Chief Executive Officer and a director.



"We are pleased to have Mr. McAdam join Bluestone in the role of President, CEO and director and the Board looks forward to working with Mr. McAdam as the Company advances its Alaskan based Shorty Creek and Richardson Projects," stated Mr. John Robins, Chairman of the Board of Bluestone. "Mr. McAdam brings to the Bluestone team more than 28 years of financially based experience in both the public and private sector with the last 7 years being focused in the mining sector in CFO and CEO roles."



Mr. McAdam has a proven track record as a transformation and operational executive with experience in the domestic and international mining sector. As the CFO of Eastern Platinum Limited ("Eastern") and Finance Director of Barplats Investments Limited ("Barplats"), he was the financial lead in the consolidation of Eastern and Barplats including the offer to minorities and the successful inward listing of Eastern onto the JSE. Mr. McAdam has held numerous director and officer positions on domestic and overseas entities, from CFO of start-up TSX.V entities through to Finance Director of a Fortune 150 company based in Houston, Texas.



Mr. McAdam replaces Mr. Bruce Counts who remains with the Company as a director and continues with the Aurora group. "The Company thanks Mr. Counts for his contributions in restructuring Bluestone and looks forward to his continued role as a director and advisor to the Company," stated Mr. Robins.



The Company's Shorty Creek and Richardson projects are both located within 125 km of Fairbanks and both are within 2 kms of all season highways. The Company is planning a phased drill program on Shorty Creek to confirm and then expand the historical gold zone and plans an initial evaluation of the Richardson historical data and then establish future exploration targets.



About Bluestone Resources Inc.:



Bluestone Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits. Founded in 2004, the Company has assembled a team with the business acumen and technical expertise to identify and advance undervalued mineral exploration projects world-wide.



