Extendicare Announces 2012 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results News Release and Conference Call Information

MARKHAM, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 29, 2013) - Extendicare Inc. ("Extendicare" or the "Company") EXE today announced it will hold a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, February 28, 2013, at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2012.



Following the issuance of the news release on February 27, 2013, Extendicare will post a copy, along with an update of the supplemental information package, on its website www.extendicare.com under the investors/financial reports section.



The call will be hosted by Tim Lukenda, President and Chief Executive Officer; Doug Harris, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Paul Tuttle, President of Canadian Operations. Following management's presentation, there will be a question and answer session for analysts and institutional investors.



To participate in the conference call on February 28, 2013, please dial 1-866-696-5910 or 416-340-2217 followed by the passcode 9846412#. The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at www.extendicare.com under the investors/presentations & webcasts section. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live call until midnight on March 15, 2013. To access the rebroadcast dial 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 followed by the passcode 8498095#.



About Us



Extendicare is a leading North American provider of post-acute and long-term senior care services. Through our network of owned and operated health care centers, our qualified and experienced workforce of 36,000 individuals is dedicated to helping people live better through a commitment to quality service that includes skilled nursing care, rehabilitative therapies and home health care services. Our 243 senior care centers in North America have capacity to care for approximately 26,700 residents.



