Lachlan Star to Release December 2012 Quarterly Operations Report on 30 January 2013

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 29, 2013) -



NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES



Gold miner, Lachlan Star Limited ("Lachlan" or the "Company") LSALSA is scheduled to release the December 2012 quarterly operations report after market close on the ASX and before market open on the TSX on Wednesday 30 January 2013.



A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, 30 January 2013, at 8.30 a.m. EST (Canada) to discuss these results. Participants may join the call by dialing North America toll-free 1-866-226-1792 or +1-416-340-2218 for calls outside Canada and the United States. Please refer to the table below for international toll-free access from other countries:





<br /><br />Toronto: 8.30am 1-866-226-1792 <br />Perth, Australia: 9.30pm 0011 800-9559-6853 <br />London, UK: 1.30pm 00 800-9559-6853 <br />Zurich, Switzerland: 2.30pm 00 800-9559-6853 <br /><br />

A recorded playback of the call will be available until Wednesday, 13 February 2013, by dialling North America toll-free 1-905-694-9451 or +800-408-3053 for calls outside Canada and the United States, and entering the call back passcode 8198077 followed by the # key.ABN: 88 000 759 535FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:Lachlan Star LimitedSarah Beardmore+61(8) 9481 6006sarah.beardmore@lachlanstar.com.auwww.lachlanstar.com.au