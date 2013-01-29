Social Gambling Conference Highlights the Growing Importance of Social Online Gambling, Reports Belle Rock Entertainment

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwire - Jan. 29, 2013) - Speakers, delegates and sponsors from the around the world gathered in London on 16 November for the world's first conference dedicated entirely to social gaming. This, says Belle Rock Entertainment, is a sign of the times: social gaming is the way of the future. Belle Rock Entertainment itself is a big fan of the growing medium that is social gaming and ties in its web and mobile sites to Facebook and Twitter. It believes social gambling is a thing of the future, and so do iGaming Business, the organisers of the London conference.



This ground-breaking conference is designed for those businesses looking to stay on top of online gambling and also for social media producers looking to monetise their gaming offerings. The elite panel of speakers, including industry leaders from both the social media sphere and online gambling will meet to discuss the future of this industry and suggest ways companies can approach this dynamic field of gambling.



The online gambling industry is going through a period of transition and is having to adapt - and adapt quickly - to a round of changes brought through since the world has become more mobile and socially enabled. Although the vast majority of online gambling is still conducted through web-based mediums from laptops and desktop computers, more and more users, particularly younger users with money to spend, are diversifying and conducting their gambling via smartphone and using social apps and plug-ins.



Of course this isn't the first major transition the gambling industry as a whole has weathered. Of course moving from purely land-based to both land- and web-based gambling changed the face of the gambling industry forever. But this is perhaps the first major shake up affecting the online realm of gambling.



However, leading online portals such as Belle Rock Entertainment, have been quick to adapt. Mobile gaming is already bringing in good money so it's just a matter of time before social apps and games will be monetised and becoming another profitable arm of the online gambling world.



