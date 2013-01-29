WABCO Secures Orders to Supply Anti-Lock Braking Systems from Six Major Trailer Manufacturers in Brazil

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM--(Marketwire - Jan. 29, 2013) - WABCO Holdings Inc. WBC, (www.wabco-auto.com) a global technology leader and tier-one supplier to the commercial vehicle industry, today announced that it has won contracts to provide anti-lock braking systems (ABS) to six of Brazil's leading trailer manufacturers.



From January 1, 2013, new legislation by the Brazilian federal government to further increase vehicle and road safety took effect. It mandates that 40 percent of commercial vehicles produced by each original equipment manufacturer (including trailer manufacturers) during 2013 must be equipped with ABS. As of January 2014, all new trucks, buses and trailers must have ABS installed.



Trailer manufacturers that placed recent orders with WABCO in Brazil include Facchini, Guerra, Rodofort, Usicamp and two other leading local manufacturers. Together, these companies supply around 45 percent of the new trailers manufactured in Brazil, the single largest market in South America.



"As the leading supplier of technologies and control systems for the safety and efficiency of commercial vehicles in South America, WABCO welcomes the opportunity to support these major trailer manufacturers in their response to the new legislation," said Reynaldo Contreira, WABCO South America Business Leader. "In each case, WABCO provided them with technical support and a high degree of local customization of WABCO's industry-leading trailer ABS systems to fulfill their specific requirements."



WABCO's ABS for trailers maximizes the effectiveness of the trailer's brakes on all types of road surfaces in all weather conditions. It prevents the locking of the trailer's wheels when road friction is not sufficient to transmit braking forces, enabling braking to take place effectively and safely when road conditions are wet, muddy or slippery.



WABCO pioneered ABS for commercial vehicles, launching the first system of its kind into volume production in 1981, followed by the launch of ABS specifically for trailer applications in 1989. As of 2012, WABCO continues to be the global market leader for ABS installed on trailers with over 3.5 million systems in the market.



"As the world's leading supplier of anti-lock braking systems, WABCO is uniquely equipped to support truck, bus and trailer manufacturers in Brazil," said Nikhil Varty, WABCO President, Americas. "As well as addressing the challenge of improving vehicle and road safety with its technologies, WABCO offers its customers the additional benefits of local application engineering, installation, release testing, homologation and training support."



WABCO WBC is a leading global supplier of technologies and control systems for the safety and efficiency of commercial vehicles. For over 140 years, WABCO has pioneered breakthrough electronic, mechanical and mechatronic technologies for braking, stability and transmission automation systems supplied to the world's leading commercial truck, trailer and bus manufacturers. With sales of $2.8 billion in 2011, WABCO is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. For more information, visit www.wabco-auto.com.



