2012-A Bumper Year for MINI

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwire - Jan. 29, 2013) - 2012 saw the iconic MINI brand racing ahead to become more popular than ever before. Over 301,526 units were sold to thrill-seeking motorists last year; more than ever before. And with 7 models now in the vehicle line-up, there are even more options for fun-loving drivers to choose from.



For the first time, MINI drivers can now feel the excitement of the wind rushing through their hair as they experience the adrenaline-fuelled, road-hugging drive-style of the MINI Roadster, the range of convertible cars which was launched in February 2012. This really is driving pleasure at its most intense, with the manually-operated soft-top roof, steeply raked windscreen and low-centre of gravity, the MINI Roadster offers the classic go-kart style handling drivers expect from a MINI, but with the added sportiness and chic of a convertible.



MINI has also enjoyed a globetrotting lifestyle this year, appearing at shows in locations across both the Northern and Southern hemispheres, from the Far East to the golden shores of California, USA. Auto-shows in New Delhi, Beijing, LA, Paris and Moscow have also been reinvigorated by exhibitions of the new and individual sporty styles.



But it's not just auto shows that have been delighted by appearances from the cheeky iconic British brand. MINI has also been mixing with high society, putting on a world-class bash at the legendary F1 circuit in Le Castellet, France in April. Some 30,000 lucky MINI enthusiasts were able to participate in a 3-day long party, which featured international music acts, motor racing spectacles and a throbbing party atmosphere; all themed around the MINI brand.



And it's not just sales records that MINI has smashed this year. November saw the brand end the year with an entry into the Guinness Book of World Records. One cold day saw a team of gymnasts from East Sussex not only squeeze 28 of its female members into a MINI, but also 23 of the same team into a classic MINI, snatching another world record in the process.



There are already great things afoot for MINI in 2013. With the launch of the MINI Paceman scheduled for March, MINI's entry into the Central American market later in the year, not to mention the results of the trial of MINI's first completely electric car, the MINI E, due in April; it's certain that this year will see MINI speeding ahead to even greater achievements.



To find out more about MINI's cutting-edge cars for 2013 why not visit www.mini.co.uk.



