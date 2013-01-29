Knovel University Challenge Breaks Global Participation Records

NEW YORK, NEW YORK--(Marketwire - Jan. 29, 2013) - Knovel, a leader in providing a Web-based application that integrates technical information with analytical and search tools, today announced the winners of the Seventh Annual Knovel University Challenge. The 2012 winners were chosen from the Challenge's most diverse participant group, with a ten percent overall increase in international participation compared to 2011.



Each year the Knovel University Challenge presents a series of questions on engineering-related topics, and students can use Knovel to research and find the answers. In 2012, the format of the contest changed to include new questions each week encouraging additional participation while also exposing users to new problems, tools and fresh content throughout the contest. The Challenge has become increasingly popular among engineering students and faculty around the world for introducing future engineers to top-notch resources as they learn how to research, problem solve and prepare for a competitive workforce.



In 2012, prizes were awarded weekly to students of top-participating universities, and at the conclusion of the contest period. The grand prize winner was Patrick Heider, a chemical engineering Ph.D. student from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). A list of the 22 other prize recipients can be found at the University Challenge website.



"Knovel teaches you to search for engineering information," said Heider. "Rather than using a conventional search engine or delving into publications, often information can be more rapidly found using the specialized search features in Knovel."



Five of the top 10 schools this year came from universities outside of the United States and Canada. The Middle East Technical University (METU), Istanbul Technical University, CETYS Universidad Campus Mexicali and National Cheng Kung University made their first debut on this list. Overall, schools in Mexico, Taiwan and Turkey had a strong showing.



The largest participation came from Oklahoma State University, with 670 total students. OSU's Engineering Librarian Kevin Drees incorporated the Knovel University Challenge in a graded homework assignment that he provided to more than 600 students in the freshman engineering orientation session.



Drees explains: "I included Knovel because the research shows that hands-on searching with a database in an instruction session followed by an assignment completed afterwards increases the likelihood that students anchor the memory of the respective database and its usefulness."



For more information about the 2012 Knovel University Challenge, visit http://www.knoveluniversitychallenge.com/index.php.



Knovel was acquired by Elsevier in January 2013. For more information, please read the January 2013 press release.



