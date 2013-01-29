Standard Graphite Corp.: Drilling Confirms New Graphite Zone and Expands Resource Potential at Mousseau East Project

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 29, 2013) - Standard Graphite Corp. (TSX VENTURE:SGH)DARDF (the "Company") is pleased to report that the assay results from the 2012 drill program on the newly discovered Oat Zone confirms graphite mineralization (see press release September 11, 2012).



Chris Bogart, President and CEO of Standard comments: "The Oat Zone discovery is very critical for the development of the Mousseau East Project and we believe will contribute significantly to the expansion of the resource potential on the project. We are now confident that following this next program, Standard will have obtained sufficient geological information to conduct a resource estimate and move the project to its next stage of development."





<br /><br />Oat Zone Drilling Results <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /> Depth <br /> ---------------------- <br />Drill Hole FROM (m) TO (m) Intersection(i) (m) Graphite Cg %<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /> <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />M12-19 22.00 28.80 6.80 5.69<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />M12-20 44.50 64.60 20.10 5.73<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Incl. 44.50 53.20 8.70 3.32<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Incl. 55.60 64.60 9.00 9.60<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />M12-21 NS NS NS NS<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />M12-22 36.40 41.50 5.10 1.65<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /> 46.90 50.20 3.30 1.55<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />M12-23 40.00 50.00 10.00 2.41<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />M12-29 4.10 23.30 19.20 3.62<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /> 40.80 47.20 6.40 11.80<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />M12-30 3.70 32.10 28.40 4.08<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />M12-31 4.00 23.00 19.00 6.49<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />(i) Measured intercept along core axis not necessarily representative of <br /> true width. <br /><br />

The Oat Zone has now been traced over a strike length of 500m, shows significant widths and is known to crop-out to surface. Current geological interpretation of the Oat Zone concludes that is probably made up of several graphitic horizons and this model will need to be validated with further drilling.To view a map of the results please click here:http://www.standardgraphite.com/i/pdf/oatzone.pdfA follow-up drill program has being planned for the Oat Zone and will commence upon permitting. The first objective will aim at testing the direct extensions of the wider graphitic horizons intercepted during the reconnaissance phase and secondly, to test areas with similar conductivity and geometry as that characterizing the main zone at Mousseau East for the possibility of hosting graphitic rocks.The Mousseau East Property was acquired by Standard Graphite in April of 2012 (see press release April 24, 2012) and is located some 40 kilometres northeast of the town of Mont-Laurier in northwestern Quebec and within 50 kilometres of Timcal Canada Inc.'s producing Lac-des-Iles Graphite Mine, which is currently the larger of the two producing mines in North America.Antoine Fournier P. Geo., manages Standard's exploration and development programs and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He supervised the preparation of the technical information in this release.About Standard GraphiteStandard Graphite Corp is focused exclusively on the exploration and development of a large portfolio of flake graphite properties in Canada. The company is rapidly positioning itself as North America's premier pure-play graphite exploration company and it controls 100% interest in 13 highly prospective graphite properties within known graphite districts in both Quebec and Ontario. An aggressive 2012 exploration strategy has commenced and will be implemented by a geologic team with the pedigree of a previous world-class graphite discovery.