Precision Drilling Corporation to Participate in the 2013 Credit Suisse Energy Summit in Vail, Colorado

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwire - Jan. 29, 2013) - Precision Drilling Corporation ("Precision") PD PDS will be attending the 2013 Credit Suisse Energy Summit which is taking place February 6, 2013 in Vail, Colorado. Mr. Kevin Neveu, President & Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at 1:35 p.m. Eastern time (11:35 a.m. Mountain time) on Wednesday, February 6, 2013.
A live audio webcast will be accessible from Precision's website at www.precisiondrilling.com by selecting "Investor Centre", then "Webcasts". Shortly after the live webcast, an archived version of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days.
About Precision
Precision is a leading provider of safe and High Performance, High Value services to the oil and gas industry. Precision provides customers with access to an extensive fleet of contract drilling rigs, directional drilling services, well service & snubbing rigs, coiled tubing services, camps, rental equipment, and water treatment units backed by a comprehensive mix of technical support services and skilled, experienced personnel.
Precision is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Precision is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "PD" and on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "PDS".
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Precision Drilling Corporation
Carey Ford
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
403.716.4575
403.716.4755 (FAX)
Precision Drilling Corporation
800, 525 - 8th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 1G1
www.precisiondrilling.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.