jClarity Taps Azul's Zing for High Performance Cloud Toolkit

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 29, 2013) - Azul Systems, the award-winning leader in Java runtime scalability, today announced that it has formed a partnership with jClarity, a provider of Java performance analytics solutions for enterprise and Cloud-based environments. Under the collaboration agreement, jClarity will optimize their tools for Azul's Zing(TM) Java Virtual Machine (JVM) and will recommend it to customers as a component of its Cloud toolkit.



Leveraging their work in the Java and Open Source community over the last five years, the founding members at jClarity create products that allow developers to quickly identify where a performance problem is within an application and what steps need to be taken to resolve it. The tools are designed to analyze the system as a whole without compromising the running system. Azul's Zing is a 100% Java-compatible high performance JVM and the only solution that delivers low latency, large in-memory datasets without performance penalty and elastic resource sharing in the Cloud.



Ben Evans, CEO at jClarity, said: "As the representative for the London Java Community on the JCP Executive Committee, I met Azul Systems and quickly recognized the benefits of the solution and how it complements the performance analytics of jClarity. Both companies specialize in Java and fully appreciate how predictable performance levels can deliver tangible commercial results."



Evans continued: "One of the key Azul stand-outs for me is its C4 garbage collection technology. It ensures consistency of response times - the ideal result when analyzing garbage collection impact on an application. Azul's technology also recognizes more subtle performance influencers such as queuing on the network, which is highly impressive as other JVMs do not do this. If you ignore these subtleties you end up with results which are misleading and ultimately could impact business results."



Scott Sellers, president and CEO of Azul Systems, said, "Being a member of the JCP Executive Committee means that we are at the forefront of Java development and interact with the leading innovators in our field. It is very gratifying for a fellow member to recognize the engineering advances we've made and actively want to partner with us. Both firms are heavily involved in the low latency markets so we anticipate working with jClarity extensively to deliver high-value add solutions in this area."



Combining the technologies of both companies provides unprecedented capabilities for production visibility, improving application performance on-the-fly, lowering average and maximum latencies and ensuring the success of Cloud deployments.



About Azul Systems



Azul Systems delivers high-performance and elastic Java Virtual Machines (JVMs) with unsurpassed scalability, manageability and production-time visibility. Designed and optimized for x86 servers and enterprise-class workloads, Azul's Zing JVM is the only Java runtime that supports highly consistent and pauseless execution for throughput-intensive and QoS-sensitive Java applications. Azul's products enable organizations to dramatically simplify Java deployments with fewer instances, greater response time consistency, and dramatically better operating costs. http://www.azulsystems.com.



About jClarity



jClarity specialises in tooling & professional services for Java / JVM applications. jClarity tools use advanced next-generation analytics and machine learning to provide insight into the workloads of demanding applications & to reduce the effort required to understand and fix performance problems. http://www.jclarity.com.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

MEDIA CONTACTS

For Azul Systems:

Howard Green

VP Marketing

+1 (0) 650 230 6616

hgreen@azulsystems.com





750 MPH

Darren Cottom

+44 (0) 1295 713172 or +44 (0) 7713 652216

darren@750-mph.com





For jClarity:

Ben Evans

CEO

ben@jclarity.com

www.jclarity.com





Diane Mckaye

07771 926726

diane.mckaye@schmedia.co.uk

