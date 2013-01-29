SDL to Supply Multiple European Union Institutions with Computer-Aided Translation Solutions

MAIDENHEAD, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwire - Jan. 29, 2013) - SDL SDL, today announced that Trados GmbH, legal subsidiary and entity of SDL, has signed a framework agreement with the European Commission. SDL Trados Studio 2011 (R), SDL's flagship translation memory system, has been chosen as the computer-aided translation (CAT) tool of choice by the European Commission on behalf of a group of 8 European Institutions. The EC has awarded SDL the contract to revitalize its existing translation memory infrastructure.



The European Commission, the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union, the Court of Justice of the European Union, the European Court of Auditors, the European Economic and Social Committee, the Committee of the Regions of the European Union, as well as the Translation Centre for the Bodies of the European Union will equip approximately 4300 internal translators with the SDL Trados Studio system.



SDL Trados Studio provides a suite of tools necessary to create, edit and review high quality translations in the quickest possible time and is the de facto market leading translation software to increase translator productivity. SDL Trados Studio was chosen as the winning solution on the basis of over 100 requirements, given its open architecture, extensive API, and software maturity. The award of this contract was reviewed by a large group of evaluators and follows a 2 year evaluation process beginning in October 2010.



"We are pleased that the European Commission has chosen SDL to support the European Union translation supply chain with training, certification and special licensing," says Keith Laska, CEO of the SDL Language Technologies Division. "This is an exciting opportunity for us to extend and enhance a long term and successful partnership between our organization and the European Union. We look forward to supporting these 8 European organizations on a long-term basis."



