Card Player Poker Tour Announces Partnership with Wynn Poker

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA--(Marketwire - Jan. 29, 2013) - Card Player Media is pleased to announce that beginning February 28, the Wynn Classic will kick off as an official stop on the Card Player Poker Tour.



The twelve-event series features buy-ins ranging from $270+$30 to $5,000+$180 and has $450,000 in prize guarantees.



The highlight of the series is the $5,000+$180 Card Player Poker Tour Main Event, March 17-21, which will feature an estimated prize pool of over $1 million.



The final table of this championship event will be streamed live on CardPlayer.com and WynnPoker.com.



"Our reputation as a first-rate tournament destination is undeniable, which is why we attract some of the best players from all over the world," said Tournament Director Gary Hager. "We offer the most competitive rake structure and guaranteed prize pools in Las Vegas, which puts the Wynn Classic among the most highly anticipated poker tournaments in the city."



A full schedule of events and structure sheets are available at CardPlayerPokerTour.com and WynnPoker.com.



Located in the Forbes Five-Star rated Wynn Las Vegas resort, the Wynn poker room features 26 non-smoking tables and spreads all of the in-demand games that low, mid and high-limit players request.



About the Card Player Poker Tour



The Card Player Poker Tour (CPPT) is a series of live poker tournaments founded and supported by Card Player Media, publishers of the largest poker magazine in the United States, Card Player, and poker web portal CardPlayer.com. The tour, which is in its inaugural season, features live web broadcasting of its final table events, a players' points system and, each season, the tour's best players will be invited to play in the season-ending CPPT Championship. For more information, visit www.CardPlayerPokerTour.com.



About Wynn



Wynn Las Vegas, a luxury hotel and destination casino resort located on the Las Vegas Strip features 2,716 luxurious guest rooms and suites, an approximately 111,000 square foot casino, 15 restaurants, a nightclub, spa and salon, an on-site 18-hole golf course, approximately 223,000 square feet of meeting space, an on-site Ferrari and Maserati dealership, and approximately 74,000 square feet of retail space.



Encore, an expansion of Wynn Las Vegas, opened on December 22, 2008. Encore is located immediately adjacent to Wynn Las Vegas and features a 2,034 all-suite hotel, approximately 72,000 square foot casino, 6 restaurants, 2 night clubs, a spa and salon, approximately 60,000 square feet of meeting space and approximately 27,000 square feet of upscale retail outlets.



