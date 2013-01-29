Radvision, an Avaya Company, Delivers Advanced Video Network Readiness Assessment and Monitoring Tools

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS--(Marketwire - January 29, 2013) - Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2013





eVident offers comprehensive software package for network assessment and quality monitoring

Solution takes the guesswork out of deploying and managing video installations, simplifying real-time collaboration for large enterprises and service providers





Radvision, an Avaya Company, today announced the availability of eVident, a package of comprehensive video network readiness and monitoring tools. eVident offers intelligent monitoring that allows enterprises and service providers to ensure network readiness before and after voice and video applications are deployed. eVident also provides continuous network monitoring of media to ensure Quality of Experience (QoE) for users and to detect faults that may affect application usage.



Real-time collaboration megatrends including desktop and mobile video conferencing -- both premises and cloud-based -- are driving mass video adoption. As a result, large enterprises and service providers are taking measures to ensure their networks are voice and video-ready. eVident delivers software-based network monitoring that helps organizations avoid network degradation that results in poor or distorted images or audio, packet loss and delay.



Key components of eVident include:



Network Readiness Assessments. With PreVideo, network administrators can test their networks and determine if they are ready for Voice over IP (VoIP) and HD video conferencing prior to deployment. PreVideo emulates voice and video systems and can simulate hundreds of calls simultaneously -- enabling administrators to determine the impact of video prior to making significant endpoint investments. Through test results, recommendations are determined for network enhancements to prevent problems before they occur.



Real-time Voice and Video Monitoring. RVMON delivers real time QoE monitoring through continuous collecting and analysis of audio and video metrics of conferences throughout the entire installation. Bandwidth monitoring helps define bottlenecks, usage trends and traffic routing patterns; QoE reports enable administrators to determine adaptive and corrective actions for continuous optimization of the user experience.



Quality Measurement and Analysis. VQInsider provides in-depth measurement and analysis of the user experience for quantification of voice and video quality. Through detailed reports from non-intrusive examination of network and audio/video codec parameters, VQInsider determines the cause of quality issues and defines improvement options, enabling organizations to develop and maintain HD video conferencing applications and services.



Radvision's eVident enables a proactive approach to avoid call quality problems before they occur ensuring administrators deliver the highest application performance possible. When reactive measures are required, it also increases efficiency by providing real-time analysis and diagnostics.



"Video conferencing has expanded far beyond the executive board room and onto users' desktop PCs, notebooks, tablets, and smart phones. This is very good news for business productivity, but can be overwhelming to enterprise data networks and network administrators. Radvision eVident enables organizations to pre-assess the readiness of their network for IP audio and video traffic, and supports ongoing, real-time monitoring of the data network and audio/video experience. eVident helps take the guesswork out of IP audio and video deployments while ensuring a high quality video experience in even the largest deployments."

