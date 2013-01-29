Radvision, an Avaya Company, Introduces the Industry's Most Powerful Multipoint Control Unit

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS--(Marketwire - January 29, 2013) - Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2013





Scopia Elite 6000 Series MCU shatters the price barriers for high definition video conferencing

Unique hybrid software-hardware architecture delivers unparalleled video quality and the highest port density in the industry

Revolutionary new MCU doubles the performance of traditional MCUs and minimizes energy consumption





Radvision, an Avaya Company, today announced its next-generation Scopia Elite 6000 Series multipoint control unit (MCU), enabling real-time video collaboration for businesses of any size. The new Scopia Elite 6000 Series, which is the latest addition to the Elite Series MCU portfolio, reduces the cost per port for high definition video conferencing by up to 50 percent, offers double the density and performance, and requires up to 75 percent less power than traditional hardware-based MCUs.



Video conferencing is becoming more pervasive due to an increasing number of video-enabled devices. As a result, there is growing demand for higher quality video and greater ability to support more participants and conferences as well as a mixture of endpoints. The Scopia Elite 6000 Series MCU delivers that high quality through full 1080p60fps high definition video communication while minimizing the bandwidth requirements for HD video in a streamlined, easy to use and administer, cost-effective solution.



The Scopia Elite 6000 Series MCU offers:





Revolutionary Power. The Scopia Elite 6000 harnesses revolutionary processing power, featuring dual 1080p/60fps channels for video and content, simultaneous H.264 High Profile for bandwidth efficiency and H.264 Scalable Video Coding (SVC), along with multi-stream immersive telepresence connectivity deliver uncompromised multi-party collaboration.

Unmatched Density and Scale. A hybrid architecture delivers unmatched density with support for 40 full 1080p HD ports on a single 1U system, and the highest processing performance available in the market. Scopia's "Virtual MCU" management solution provides an intelligent, distributed multi-party conferencing architecture for maximum scalability and resiliency.

Maximum Ease of Use. Video information overlays along with easy conference creation and entry through the enhanced on-screen auto attendant make attending conferences simple. User can moderate meetings through onscreen menus compatible with any endpoint or via the Scopia Control iPad(R) app. They can easily mute participants, change video layouts, start or pause recording and even invite other participants.





For end users, Scopia Desktop and Scopia Mobile, both of which are supported on the Elite 6000 Series MCU, enable one-click-to-video and an intuitive interface for video conferencing on-the-go. Participants can moderate a call, share content, record and stream and even choose individual layouts featuring up to 28 on-screen participants.



IT administrators and service providers offering cloud-based video conferencing also benefit from the capabilities of the recently announced Scopia Management System, which features enhancements including Google Maps integration providing a global geographic view of the collaboration topology along with additional enhancements such as multi-tenancy, concierge services, and massive scalability of up to 400,000 users for service providers and large enterprises. Additionally, the Scopia Elite 6000 supports the industry's broadest telepresence interoperability including support for the recently announced Scopia TIP Gateway. Scopia Elite MCUs are now fully interoperable with all standards-based telepresence systems including those from LifeSize, Polycom, and Cisco/Tandberg.



Quotes

"With its hybrid software-hardware approach to the Elite 6000 Series, Radvision is creating a new category for transcoded video solutions. The Elite 6000 Series does exactly what a hardware-based MCU does, only more efficiently -- and it offers the benefits of a software-only based MCU but with more capacities and lower cost per port. It's a unique offering that has the potential to redefine what enterprises and service providers expect from their video vendors. And since Radvision is now a part of Avaya, the roadmap for integrated transcoded and switched video is very promising, offering end users a best-of-both worlds approach to real-time collaboration."

Roopam Jain, Industry Director, Conferencing & Collaboration, Frost & Sullivan



"The Research and Education Advanced Network New Zealand Ltd (REANNZ) owns and operates a high-speed, unrestricted broadband network for the New Zealand education, research and innovation communities. We provide reliable, high-quality video conferencing services to numerous organizations across the government and private sectors, and Scopia video conferencing is a greatly valued solution at the core of network. We've been testing the new Scopia Elite 6000 Series MCU and find it to be an excellent, intuitive approach to offering mobile and desktop video conferencing for our members virtually anywhere, anytime, on any device and over our network."

Desi Ramoo, Senior Member Engagement Specialist, REANNZ (2012)



About Radvision, an Avaya Company

Radvision, an Avaya company, is a leading provider of video conferencing and telepresence technologies over IP and wireless networks. Radvision teams with its channel and service provider partners to offer end-to-end visual communications that help businesses collaborate more efficiently. Radvision propels the unified communications evolution forward with unique technologies that harness the power of video, voice, and data over any network. Visit www.radvision.com, our blog, and follow us on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.



