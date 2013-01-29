Icron Technologies' USB 3.0 Spectra(TM) 3022 Showcased by syscomtec Distribution at ISE 2013 in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS--(Marketwire - Jan. 29, 2013) - Icron Technologies Corporation, a leader in USB and KVM extension technology, is pleased to announce that syscomtec Distribution AG, specialists in visualization technologies, signal management and control in the field of professional audio-visual media, is the first European distributor to carry Icron's USB 3.0 Spectra(TM) 3022 extender and will have it on display at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2013 in Amsterdam, January 29-31.



The Spectra 3022 extender system supports USB 3.0 throughput up to 5 Gbps, and extends USB 3.0 up to 100 meters and beyond over multimode OM3 fiber optic cabling.



"USB 3.0 delivers the throughputs required for today's pro AV high bandwidth applications," said syscomtec board member Erich Muller. "Having an industry-first solution like Icron's fiber based Spectra 3022 is important to address installations where USB 3.0 distance requirements beyond a few meters is an issue."



"syscomtec Distribution is recognized as a leading solutions provider serving the German, Austrian, and Benelux markets for pro AV applications," said Robert Haefling, President and CEO at Icron. "We are quite pleased that syscomtec is offering our new USB 3.0 extender, the Spectra 3022. The Spectra 3022 incorporates Icron's industry-proven ExtemeUSB feature set, making it the ideal solution for the wide array of USB 3.0 applications that require extension up to 100 meters."



The Spectra 3022 includes the ExtremeUSB(R) suite of features such as plug and play functionality (no software drivers) and compatibility with all major operating systems including Windows 8.



syscomtec will be exhibiting the Spectra 3022 at ISE in Booth #10K136 from January 29-31 at the Amsterdam RAI.



About Icron Technologies Corporation



Icron Technologies is the leading developer and manufacturer of high performance USB and video extension solutions for commercial and industrial markets worldwide. Icron's patented extension technology extends PC Video and USB devices over many media types including Cat 5, Fiber, Wireless, DisplayPort, Coax, Powerline, and over a corporate LAN. Icron's extension products are deployed in a wide range of applications including digital home connectivity, industrial automation, medical imaging, aerospace, interactive whiteboards, digital signage, remote desktop extension, security, enterprise computing, isolated USB, and point-of-sale markets, or anywhere a PC needs to be remotely located from a display or peripheral device. www.icron.com



About syscomtec Distribution AG



syscomtec Distribution AG is the premium provider for products and solutions in the fields of signal management, visualization technology and network control systems. Specializing in marketing innovative high-technology products to technical retailers and system houses in Germany and in German-speaking countries. www.syscomtec.com



About ISE 2013



Launched in 2004, ISE is Europe's largest tradeshow for the professional AV and electronic systems industry. ISE 2013 will take place from 29-31 January 2013, and is expected to draw over 850 exhibitors and more than 40,000 registered attendees to its Amsterdam RAI location. The event is a joint venture of the Custom Electronic Design and Installation Association (CEDIA) and InfoComm International(R). For further information, please visit: www.iseurope.org



