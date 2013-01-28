Black Bull Resources Inc. Announces September 30, 2012-Annual Financial Statement Release

SHELBURNE, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Black Bull Resources Inc. BBS released the Audited Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended September 30, 2012.



The Company reports a net income for the year of $26,907 (net loss of $368,396 in 2011) or $0.00, per share ($0.00 in 2011). The loss would have been $226,957 except for an adjustment to reclamation obligation. There was no mineral revenue of $35 ($159,065 in 2011) as the Company is in care and maintenance. The Company recorded $228,756 ($82,243 in 2011) in non-cash operating expenses resulting in a net cash loss from operations of $205,851 ($305,117 in 2011) or $0.00 per share ($0.00 in 2011).



During the fourth quarter, the Company reports a net income of $175,354 (net loss of $82,561 in 2011) or $0.00 per share ($0.00 in 2011). The Company recorded -$242,476 ($22,362 in 2011) in non-cash operating items resulting in a net cash loss from operations of $67,127 ($60,199 in 2011) or $0.00 per share ($0.00 in 2011).



On May 10, 2012 the company held its Annual General Meeting. At that time Richard J. Shearer, James Gogan, Joseph MacDonald and David Wood were elected to the Board. In addition, the shareholders authorized an amendment to Articles of Incorporation to consolidate all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation share for up to every thirty (30) pre-consolidation shares. Such a consolidation will be initiated as part of implementing a strategic option.



In 2012, as per the resolution of the AGM the Board changed auditors to MacKay LLP. We are very pleased with the work they have done, which includes moving us from GAAP to IFRS. This has been accomplished at a substantially lower cost.



On December 3, 2012 the Company announced that effective November 30, 2012; the Company's listing on the TSX Venture Exchange has been transferred to NEX. The Company's tier classification has changed from Tier 2 to NEX because the Company did not meet the requirements for a Tier 2 listing on the Exchange. As a result, the Company's trading symbol has changed to BBS.H.



"The focus continues to be to reduce cash burn," says Joseph MacDonald President and CEO, "While the Company's future is uncertain with a reduced cash burn the Company can continue to seek longer-term strategic options for its resources."



About Black Bull Resources Inc.



Black Bull Resources Inc. is a Canadian mining company based in Nova Scotia that owns the White Rock Mine near Shelburne. The mine produces a unique, bright, white, high-purity quartz, marketed under the Scotia White(TM) trademark which is used in a range of value-added, specialty products.



The White Rock Property also contains an identified resource of kaolin and mica.



Further detailed information may be obtained from the Company's website www.blackbullresources.com or corporate filings at www.SEDAR.com.



