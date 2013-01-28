Premier Has Now Filed Its Audited Annual Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Premier Diagnostic Health Services Inc. PDH reports that it has now filed its audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2012 along with its management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A").



The financial statements and the MD&A are available for viewing on www.sedar.com and www.cnsx.ca, as well as the Company's corporate website www.premierdiagnostics.ca.



For more information, please visit the company's website www.premierdiagnostics.ca and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/petctscan, or you can contact us at 604-678-9115.



Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Premier. (Not for dissemination in the United States of America).



About Premier Diagnostic Health Services Inc. ("PDH")



Premier designs, builds, finances, and manages diagnostic clinics, such as PET-CT and MRI facilities in Canada and abroad. From our "Concept Centre" in Burnaby BC Canada, we offer partnerships in Joint Ventures to hospitals seeking enhancement of their existing diagnostic facilities and client services. We model our activities on our PDH designed joint venture MRI clinic at the No. 3 Military Police Hospital in Beijing, PRC and our PET/CT cancer imaging clinic in our Burnaby head office.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Denis Tusar

President & CEO

(604) 678.9120 Ext. 225

(604) 678.9278 (FAX)

dtusar@premierdiagnostics.ca

www.premierdiagnostics.ca





Dan Waters

Investor Relations

(604) 678.9120 Ext. 236

(604) 678.9278 (FAX)

dwaters@premierdiagnostics.ca

www.premierdiagnostics.ca

