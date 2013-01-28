Ivanhoe Australia Limited: Pro-Rata Entitlement Issue Shortfall Placement

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Ivanhoe Australia Limited IVAIVA is pleased to announce that it has successfully placed the shortfall from the pro-rata entitlement offer which closed in December 2012. The shortfall shares from the placement will be issued at the entitlement offer price of $0.48 per share.



On 21 November 2012, Ivanhoe Australia launched an $80 million, 3 for 10 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer which was completed in December 2012, raising gross proceeds of approximately $76 million.



An application for the shortfall of 9.3 million shares at $0.48 per share has been received from an institutional investor, for proceeds of approximately $4.5 million.



The shortfall shares are expected to be allotted on or before 8 February 2013 with a corresponding Appendix 3B lodged thereafter.



