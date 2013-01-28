ñol

Global Hunter Announces Trench Results for La Corona de Cobre Project, Chile

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 7:44 PM | 7 min read

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Global Hunter Corp. (TSX VENTURE:BOB) ("Global Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results of its recently completed mapping and trenching program at its La Corona de Cobre project. Global Hunter has identified 14 prospective structures/zones including two large alteration zones in addition to Las Posadas, where Global Hunter had previously identified a National Resource 43-101 compliant copper resource (Preliminary Economic Assessment reported in news release dated September 18, 2012).

These encouraging results confirm the positive expectations from the surface sampling program carried out on the property in 2011 (News releases dated May 2 and 3, 2011) where a total of 205 rock chip samples were collected form nine shear zones on the property.

"We view these as high priority drill targets and will be aiming at expanding the known copper resource on the property. We are very encouraged by the trench results given the profile of the mineralization of on the property, where typically the top three to five metres have most of the copper leached out," stated Mike Hibbitts, VP Exploration & Development of Global Hunter Corp.

A total of 31 trenches were excavated along four of the most promising shear zones.

Ponderosa

Four trenches were excavated along 914 metres of strike length of the Ponderosa shear located 1,500 metres south of Las Posadas. The trenches were follow-up to the 18 surface samples collected along 1,000 meters of the shear from piquinero workings which averaged 1.85% CuT and 1.44% CuS.

The following table details results:

<br /><br />--------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />                                                                  Distance<br />                                               CuT      CuS           from<br />Trench             From       To   Length      (%)      (%)   Previous (m)<br />--------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />LP4                4.00    15.00    11.00    0.408    0.281              0<br />LP4       incl     9.00    15.00     6.00    0.694    0.491               <br />LP3               23.00    42.00    19.00    0.179    0.115            199<br />LP3       incl    35.00    42.00     7.00    0.342    0.239               <br />LP2                6.00     9.00     3.00    0.260    0.170            369<br />LP1               11.00    12.00     1.00    0.457    0.354            346<br />--------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /><br />


Vino Fino

Eleven trenches were excavated along 1,316 metres of strike length of the Vino Fino shear located 5,000 metres east of Las Posadas. The trenches were follow-up to the 43 surface samples collected along 5,600 meters of the shear from piquinero workings which averaged 1.20% CuT and 0.97% CuS.

The following table details the trench results:

<br /><br />--------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />                                                                  Distance<br />                                               CuT      CuS           from<br />Trench             From       To   Length      (%)      (%)   Previous (m)<br />--------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VF1                       No significant results                          <br />VF2               28.00    32.00     4.00    0.271    0.206            113<br />VF3                3.00     6.00     3.00    0.235    0.119            411<br />VF3        and    11.00    15.00     4.00    0.280    0.144               <br />VF3        and    22.00    23.00     1.00    0.112    0.059               <br />VF4A              12.00    17.00     5.00    0.374    0.286            148<br />VF5               19.00    20.00     1.00    0.173    0.055            187<br />VF5        and    31.00    32.00     1.00    0.183    0.156               <br />VF6                8.00     9.00     1.00    0.122    0.083            312<br />VF6        and    18.00    22.00     4.00    0.110    0.023               <br />VF6        and    28.00    30.00     2.00    0.164    0.113               <br />VF6        and    48.00    57.00     9.00    0.271    0.164               <br />VF8               36.00    71.00    35.00    0.251    0.132            207<br />VF8       incl    53.00    66.00    13.00    0.450    0.299               <br />VF10               1.00    29.00    28.00    0.376    0.158            463<br />VF10      incl    17.00    23.00     6.00    0.780    0.421               <br />VF13A              0.00    21.00    21.00    0.425    0.239          1,115<br />VF13A     incl     0.00     9.00     9.00    0.770    0.468               <br />VF13A      and    13.00    21.00     8.00    0.273    0.127               <br />VF14                      No significant results                       192<br />VF15               0.00     1.00     1.00    0.102    0.026             72<br />VF15       and     3.00     5.00     2.00    0.144    0.053               <br />VF15       and    10.00    11.00     1.00    0.113    0.030               <br />VF15       and    15.00    17.00     2.00    0.280    0.156               <br />--------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /><br />


La Varilla

Three trenches were excavated along 1,316 metres of strike length of the La Varilla shear located 6,000 metres east of Las Posadas. The trenches were follow-up to the 10 surface samples collected along 1,600 meters of the shear from piquinero workings which averaged 1.27% CuT and 1.12% CuS.

The following table details results:

<br /><br />--------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />                                                                  Distance<br />                                               CuT      CuS           from<br />Trench             From       To   Length      (%)      (%)   Previous (m)<br />--------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />LV1                8.00    26.00    18.00    0.469    0.221              0<br />LV1       incl     8.00    16.00     8.00    0.631    0.304               <br />LV2               21.00     8.00    29.00    0.240    0.180            878<br />LV2       incl    -4.00     8.00    12.00    0.442    0.342               <br />LV3                9.00    36.00    27.00    0.260    0.183            438<br />LV3       incl    10.00    21.00    11.00    0.334    0.240               <br />Lv3        and    26.00    36.00    10.00    0.324    0.238               <br />--------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /><br />


Golondrina/Cerro Borracho

Eleven trenches were excavated along 3,873 metres of strike length of the Golondrina/Cerro Borracho shear located 14 kilometres east of Las Posadas. The trenches were follow-up to the 80 surface samples collected along 2,750 meters of the shear from piquinero workings which averaged 0.807% CuT and 0.541% CuS.

The following table details results:

<br /><br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />                                                                    Distance<br />                                                                        from<br />                                        Au     CuT     CuS      Fe  Previous<br />Trench        From      To  Length   (g/t)     (%)     (%)     (%)       (m)<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />LG7           4.00   14.00   10.00           0.237   0.167                 0<br />LG7          25.00   34.00    9.00           0.416   0.282                  <br />LG7   incl   32.00   34.00    2.00           1.331   0.939                  <br />LG6A          0.00    4.00    4.00           0.719   0.462             1,404<br />LG5           1.00   53.00   52.00   0.020   0.440   0.296             1,075<br />LG5   incl    1.00   23.00   22.00   0.026   0.415   0.274                  <br />LG5    and   30.00   48.00   18.00   0.027   0.707   0.495                  <br />LG5   incl   43.00   47.00    4.00   0.033   1.521   1.065                  <br />LG4           0.00   47.00   47.00           0.230   0.043               693<br />LG4   incl   17.00   22.00    5.00   0.082   0.648   0.133                  <br />LG3A         21.00   28.00    7.00           0.115   0.029               138<br />LG3B          0.00   13.00   13.00   0.025   0.526   0.354                41<br />LG3B  incl    0.00    5.00    5.00   0.053   1.037   0.715                  <br />LG2           7.00   32.00   25.00           0.245   0.074                79<br />LG2   incl   15.00   21.00    6.00           0.403   0.180 greater          <br />                                                           than 10          <br />LG1           0.00   31.00   31.00           0.220   0.065               133<br />LG1   incl   25.00   29.00    4.00   0.059   0.420   0.134 greater          <br />                                                           than 10          <br />CB1           1.00   22.00   21.00           0.213   0.067                87<br />CB1   incl    3.00    9.00    6.00   0.067   0.193   0.045 greater          <br />                                                           than 10          <br />CB1          10.00   14.00    4.00           0.496   0.198                  <br />CB2           0.00   17.00   17.00           0.193   0.067                92<br />CB2   incl   10.00   17.00    7.00   0.073   0.213   0.080 greater          <br />                                                           than 10          <br />CB3           0.00   18.00   18.00   0.059   0.218   0.062 greater       130<br />                                                           than 10          <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /><br />


The geological and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Hibbitts, P.Geo., who is a qualified person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

GLOBAL HUNTER CORP.

Rudy Brauer, President and CEO, Global Hunter Corp.

Certain statements contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. Such statements include estimates, forecasts and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, business and financial prospects, financial multiples and accretion estimates, future trends, plans, strategies, objectives and expectations, including with respect to production, exploration drilling, reserves and resources, exploitation activities and events or future operations. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling results and information concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when, and if, a project is actually developed.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans, "anticipates", believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggestions herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Global Hunter Corp.
Investor Relations
(604) 681-4653 or 1-866-282-8398
(604) 568-4902 (FAX)
info@globalhunter.ca
www.globalhunter.ca

