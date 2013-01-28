Global Hunter Announces Trench Results for La Corona de Cobre Project, Chile

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Global Hunter Corp. (TSX VENTURE:BOB) ("Global Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results of its recently completed mapping and trenching program at its La Corona de Cobre project. Global Hunter has identified 14 prospective structures/zones including two large alteration zones in addition to Las Posadas, where Global Hunter had previously identified a National Resource 43-101 compliant copper resource (Preliminary Economic Assessment reported in news release dated September 18, 2012).



These encouraging results confirm the positive expectations from the surface sampling program carried out on the property in 2011 (News releases dated May 2 and 3, 2011) where a total of 205 rock chip samples were collected form nine shear zones on the property.



"We view these as high priority drill targets and will be aiming at expanding the known copper resource on the property. We are very encouraged by the trench results given the profile of the mineralization of on the property, where typically the top three to five metres have most of the copper leached out," stated Mike Hibbitts, VP Exploration & Development of Global Hunter Corp.



A total of 31 trenches were excavated along four of the most promising shear zones.



Ponderosa



Four trenches were excavated along 914 metres of strike length of the Ponderosa shear located 1,500 metres south of Las Posadas. The trenches were follow-up to the 18 surface samples collected along 1,000 meters of the shear from piquinero workings which averaged 1.85% CuT and 1.44% CuS.



The following table details results:





<br /><br />--------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /> Distance<br /> CuT CuS from<br />Trench From To Length (%) (%) Previous (m)<br />--------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />LP4 4.00 15.00 11.00 0.408 0.281 0<br />LP4 incl 9.00 15.00 6.00 0.694 0.491 <br />LP3 23.00 42.00 19.00 0.179 0.115 199<br />LP3 incl 35.00 42.00 7.00 0.342 0.239 <br />LP2 6.00 9.00 3.00 0.260 0.170 369<br />LP1 11.00 12.00 1.00 0.457 0.354 346<br />--------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /><br />

<br /><br />--------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /> Distance<br /> CuT CuS from<br />Trench From To Length (%) (%) Previous (m)<br />--------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VF1 No significant results <br />VF2 28.00 32.00 4.00 0.271 0.206 113<br />VF3 3.00 6.00 3.00 0.235 0.119 411<br />VF3 and 11.00 15.00 4.00 0.280 0.144 <br />VF3 and 22.00 23.00 1.00 0.112 0.059 <br />VF4A 12.00 17.00 5.00 0.374 0.286 148<br />VF5 19.00 20.00 1.00 0.173 0.055 187<br />VF5 and 31.00 32.00 1.00 0.183 0.156 <br />VF6 8.00 9.00 1.00 0.122 0.083 312<br />VF6 and 18.00 22.00 4.00 0.110 0.023 <br />VF6 and 28.00 30.00 2.00 0.164 0.113 <br />VF6 and 48.00 57.00 9.00 0.271 0.164 <br />VF8 36.00 71.00 35.00 0.251 0.132 207<br />VF8 incl 53.00 66.00 13.00 0.450 0.299 <br />VF10 1.00 29.00 28.00 0.376 0.158 463<br />VF10 incl 17.00 23.00 6.00 0.780 0.421 <br />VF13A 0.00 21.00 21.00 0.425 0.239 1,115<br />VF13A incl 0.00 9.00 9.00 0.770 0.468 <br />VF13A and 13.00 21.00 8.00 0.273 0.127 <br />VF14 No significant results 192<br />VF15 0.00 1.00 1.00 0.102 0.026 72<br />VF15 and 3.00 5.00 2.00 0.144 0.053 <br />VF15 and 10.00 11.00 1.00 0.113 0.030 <br />VF15 and 15.00 17.00 2.00 0.280 0.156 <br />--------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /><br />

<br /><br />--------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /> Distance<br /> CuT CuS from<br />Trench From To Length (%) (%) Previous (m)<br />--------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />LV1 8.00 26.00 18.00 0.469 0.221 0<br />LV1 incl 8.00 16.00 8.00 0.631 0.304 <br />LV2 21.00 8.00 29.00 0.240 0.180 878<br />LV2 incl -4.00 8.00 12.00 0.442 0.342 <br />LV3 9.00 36.00 27.00 0.260 0.183 438<br />LV3 incl 10.00 21.00 11.00 0.334 0.240 <br />Lv3 and 26.00 36.00 10.00 0.324 0.238 <br />--------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /><br />

<br /><br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /> Distance<br /> from<br /> Au CuT CuS Fe Previous<br />Trench From To Length (g/t) (%) (%) (%) (m)<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />LG7 4.00 14.00 10.00 0.237 0.167 0<br />LG7 25.00 34.00 9.00 0.416 0.282 <br />LG7 incl 32.00 34.00 2.00 1.331 0.939 <br />LG6A 0.00 4.00 4.00 0.719 0.462 1,404<br />LG5 1.00 53.00 52.00 0.020 0.440 0.296 1,075<br />LG5 incl 1.00 23.00 22.00 0.026 0.415 0.274 <br />LG5 and 30.00 48.00 18.00 0.027 0.707 0.495 <br />LG5 incl 43.00 47.00 4.00 0.033 1.521 1.065 <br />LG4 0.00 47.00 47.00 0.230 0.043 693<br />LG4 incl 17.00 22.00 5.00 0.082 0.648 0.133 <br />LG3A 21.00 28.00 7.00 0.115 0.029 138<br />LG3B 0.00 13.00 13.00 0.025 0.526 0.354 41<br />LG3B incl 0.00 5.00 5.00 0.053 1.037 0.715 <br />LG2 7.00 32.00 25.00 0.245 0.074 79<br />LG2 incl 15.00 21.00 6.00 0.403 0.180 greater <br /> than 10 <br />LG1 0.00 31.00 31.00 0.220 0.065 133<br />LG1 incl 25.00 29.00 4.00 0.059 0.420 0.134 greater <br /> than 10 <br />CB1 1.00 22.00 21.00 0.213 0.067 87<br />CB1 incl 3.00 9.00 6.00 0.067 0.193 0.045 greater <br /> than 10 <br />CB1 10.00 14.00 4.00 0.496 0.198 <br />CB2 0.00 17.00 17.00 0.193 0.067 92<br />CB2 incl 10.00 17.00 7.00 0.073 0.213 0.080 greater <br /> than 10 <br />CB3 0.00 18.00 18.00 0.059 0.218 0.062 greater 130<br /> than 10 <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /><br />

Vino FinoEleven trenches were excavated along 1,316 metres of strike length of the Vino Fino shear located 5,000 metres east of Las Posadas. The trenches were follow-up to the 43 surface samples collected along 5,600 meters of the shear from piquinero workings which averaged 1.20% CuT and 0.97% CuS.The following table details the trench results:La VarillaThree trenches were excavated along 1,316 metres of strike length of the La Varilla shear located 6,000 metres east of Las Posadas. The trenches were follow-up to the 10 surface samples collected along 1,600 meters of the shear from piquinero workings which averaged 1.27% CuT and 1.12% CuS.The following table details results:Golondrina/Cerro BorrachoEleven trenches were excavated along 3,873 metres of strike length of the Golondrina/Cerro Borracho shear located 14 kilometres east of Las Posadas. The trenches were follow-up to the 80 surface samples collected along 2,750 meters of the shear from piquinero workings which averaged 0.807% CuT and 0.541% CuS.The following table details results:The geological and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Hibbitts, P.Geo., who is a qualified person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101.On Behalf of the Board of DirectorsGLOBAL HUNTER CORP.Rudy Brauer, President and CEO, Global Hunter Corp.Certain statements contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. Such statements include estimates, forecasts and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, business and financial prospects, financial multiples and accretion estimates, future trends, plans, strategies, objectives and expectations, including with respect to production, exploration drilling, reserves and resources, exploitation activities and events or future operations. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling results and information concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when, and if, a project is actually developed.In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans, "anticipates", believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggestions herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:Global Hunter Corp.Investor Relations(604) 681-4653 or 1-866-282-8398(604) 568-4902 (FAX)info@globalhunter.cawww.globalhunter.ca