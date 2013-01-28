Alphinat Announces its Results for the 3-Month Period Ended November 30, 2012

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Alphinat Inc. (TSX VENTURE:NPA), announces its results for the 3-month year ended November 30, 2012.



For the 3-month period ended November 30, 2012, the Company recorded total revenue of $183,280 compared to $271,999 for the same period in 2011. For the 3-month period ended November 30, operating expenses decreased from $379,650 in 2011 to $291,651 in 2012.



During the quarter under review, Alphinat pursued its partnership strategy aimed at supporting and accelerating commercialization of SmartGuide for enterprise license sales, for OEM agreements and for SaaS-based services built using SmartGuide.



Recent partnerships have started to gain traction in a variety of markets as demonstrated by two significant license sales concluded in December 2012, amongst which is Alphinat's first sale of its SmartGuide PaaS Edition platform, destined to build a service marketplace for the Insurance Claims processing vertical for a hosted shared services environment. In December 2012, the Company completed license sales to two new Canadian Provinces, totaling $450,000 plus 20% annual maintenance fees.



Alphinat also announces the adoption of an amended it Stock Option Plan under TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.4 Incentive Stock Options, received as required the disinterested shareholder approval, at the meeting of shareholders on February 27th, 2012. The Stock Option Plan was modified so as to set the number of common shares reserved for issuance there under to 7,193,041 which represented 15% of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation at that time. Except for this increase, no other terms of the Stock Option Plan were modified.



Also, Alphinat Inc. announces that on January 22, 2013, the company's Board of Directors granted stock options representing a total of 40,000 common shares to a director of the Company. The exercise price on the options, which expire on January 22, 2018, is $0.12.



Alphinat's financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the 3-month period ending November 30, 2012 can be found on SEDAR, at www.sedar.com.



About Alphinat



Software for the Smart Enterprise(TM) providing agility to leverage existing IT assets and lower costs.



Alphinat develops, markets and supports software technology that enables non-technical managers to configure and deploy form based Web and mobile applications and utilities that helps organizations and governments better serve clients whether they are looking to deploy on premise or in the Cloud. This technology uses sophisticated data organization and processing software to automate interactions between systems, employees, clients, suppliers and partners. The software seamlessly integrates into complex environments permitting a high level of collaboration in delivering user-centric services while leveraging existing IT assets. It provides efficient and cost-effective solutions to clients at both the time of acquisition and on an ongoing basis.



Alphinat technology could also be used in the healthcare, banking, insurance, telecommunications and other sectors, in modernising, automating and rendering cost-effective a number of business processes at a fraction of the cost associated with conventional customized solutions. For more details about Alphinat or its software suite, please visit www.alphinat.com.



Forward-looking statements



Certain statements in this document, including those which express management's expectations or estimations with regard to the Company's future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" as understood by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are, of necessity, based on a certain number of estimates and hypotheses; while management considers these to be accurate at the time they are expressed, they are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and risks on the commercial, economic and competitive levels. We advise readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other known and unknown factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause significant differences between actual results and those described in forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, the Company's and CCFL Capital's ability to find subscribers in connection with the proposed private placement. This is only one of the factors that could bear on any of our forward-looking statements. Investors are advised to not rely unduly on the forward-looking statements. This advisory applies to all forward-looking statements, whether expressed orally or in writing, attributed to Alphinat or to any individual expressing them in the name of the Company. Unless required by law, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or other circumstances. Risks and uncertainties that bear on the Company are described in greater detail in the Company's Annual Report.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Philippe Lecoq

Chief Executive Officer Alphinat Inc.

(514) 398-9799 ext 222

