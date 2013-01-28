Petro Vista Files National Instrument 51-101 Disclosures

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Petro Vista Energy Corp. (TSX VENTURE:PTV) ("Petro Vista" or the "Company") has filed today its reserves data and other oil and gas information for the year ended September 30, 2012 as mandated by National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities. Copies of these filings can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.



Petro Vista Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and development company with near-term production opportunities in South America. The Company has the rights to acquire an interest in an exploration, development and production property in Brazil.



Keith Hill, Chairman



This press release includes "forward-looking statements" including forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Statements regarding future production, reserve additions and capital expenditures are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the exploration for and development and production of oil and gas. These risks include, but are not limited to, inflation or lack of availability of goods and services, environmental risks, drilling risks and regulatory changes. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.



