Copper Cowboy Appoints New Director and New CFO

Copper Cowboy Resources Inc. CCQ ("Copper Cowboy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Leonard Vernon Senft to its Board of Directors. Mr. Senft is a retired building technologist who in recent years worked as a self-employed independent construction contractor. Mr. Senft has extensive experience investing in junior companies in the mining resource sector.



The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of James Henning as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Henning is a chartered accountant, chartered business advisor and CFA charterholder and is president of an investment banking firm founded by him in 1984 which provides due diligence services, valuations and financing advice. Mr. Henning has more than 25 years of experience valuating businesses and has assisted companies in financing, public offerings and restructuring. Mr. Henning has been a chartered accountant for almost 40 years, a chartered business advisor for more than 30 years and a CFA charterholder for more than 10 years.



Copper Cowboy Resources Inc.



Michael Mulberry, CEO, President and Director



