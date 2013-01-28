BlackBerry 10 Launch Event Available Via Webcast on January 30th, 2013

WATERLOO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Research In Motion (RIM) RIMMRIM will be broadcasting the BlackBerry(R) 10 launch event on January 30th, 2013, via webcast. The event will happen simultaneously in New York, Toronto, London, Paris, Dubai, Johannesburg, Jakarta and Delhi. This day will mark the official launch of its new platform - BlackBerry 10, as well as the unveiling of the first two BlackBerry 10 smartphones. Details on the smartphones and their availability will be announced at the event.



A live webcast will be held beginning at 10 am ET, which can be accessed via http://www1.rim.com/newsroom.html.



Details about BlackBerry 10 can be found at: www.blackberry.com/blackberry10.



