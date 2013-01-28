Iplayco Announces New Sales Agreement of U.S. $1,310,600

LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Iplayco Corporation Limited (TSX VENTURE:IPC) ("Iplayco" or the "Corporation") announces that it has entered into a new sales agreement of U.S. $1,310,600 to design, manufacture and install a large indoor play structure for a corporate customer.



"We are very pleased to announce that we have entered into a new sales agreement of U.S. $1,310,600 which is expected to favorably impact the operating results of our current fiscal year ending on September 30, 2013" said Scott Forbes, President and Director of Iplayco.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS



Scott C. Forbes, President and Director



About Iplayco Corporation Limited



Iplayco designs, manufactures and installs customized indoor and outdoor play structures for children. Iplayco also owns and operates a family entertainment centre ("The Great Escape") in Langley, British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.iplaycoltd.com.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements



This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including without limitation statements regarding the Corporation's business, results or future plans, are forward looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Corporation's expectations are disclosed elsewhere in documents that are available to the public.



