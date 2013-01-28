Silvercorp to Release Results for Fiscal 2013 Third Quarter on February 13; Investor Conference Call on February 14

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") SVMSVM will release its unaudited financial and operating results for the period ended December 31, 2012 on Wednesday, February 13, 2013 after the close of the market.



An investor conference call will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2013 at 8 a.m. Pacific Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results. Participants may join the call by dialing 1-866-226-1793 toll-free or 1-416-340-2218 for calls outside of Canada and the U.S. Members of the media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.



A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with supporting presentation slides, will be available on the home page of the Company's website, www.silvercorp.ca. The webcast will be archived and available on the Company's website for up to one year.



An audio replay will be available until February 21, 2013 by calling 1-800-408-3053 toll free or 1-905-694-9451 for calls outside Canada and the U.S. and entering pass code 9248269.



