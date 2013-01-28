Thompson Creek Metals Company Schedules 2012 Financial Results Conference Call/Webcast on February 25, 2013 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

DENVER, CO--(Marketwire - January 28, 2013) - Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc. TC TCM, a growing, diversified North American mining company (the "Company" or "Thompson Creek"), has scheduled a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its 2012 financial results on Monday, February 25, 2013 at 8:00 a.m. ET. A news release on the results will be issued before markets open on Monday, February 25, 2013.



Kevin Loughrey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Pamela Saxton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be available to answer questions during the call.



To participate in the call, please dial 1 (877) 719-9801. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at http://www.visualwebcaster.com/event.asp?id=91985 and www.thompsoncreekmetals.com.



An archived recording of the conference call will be available at 1 (888) 203-1112 (access code 2463802) from 11:00 a.m. ET on February 25, 2013 to 11:59 p.m. ET on March 8, 2013. An archived recording of the webcast will also be available at Thompson Creek's website.



About Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc.



Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc. is a growing, diversified North American mining company. The Company's principal operating properties are its 100%-owned Thompson Creek Mine, an open-pit molybdenum mine and concentrator in Idaho, a 75% joint venture interest in the Endako Mine, an open-pit molybdenum mine, concentrator and roaster in British Columbia, and the Langeloth Metallurgical Facility in Pennsylvania. The Company is also in the process of constructing the Mt. Milligan Mine in British Columbia. Mt. Milligan is designed to be a conventional truck-shovel open-pit copper-gold mine. Mt. Milligan is expected to commence production in 2013. The Company's development projects include the Berg property, a copper, molybdenum, and silver exploration property located in British Columbia, the Davidson property, an underground molybdenum exploration property located in British Columbia, and the Maze Lake property, a joint venture gold exploration project located in the Kivalliq District of Nunavut, Canada. The Company's principal executive office is located in Denver, Colorado. More information is available at www.thompsoncreekmetals.com.







FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Pamela Solly

Director, Investor Relations

Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc.

Tel: (303) 762-3526

psolly@tcrk.com





Christine Stewart

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Tel: (416) 644-2020

cstewart@renmarkfinancial.com

