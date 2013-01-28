Trican Closes Acquisition of i-TEC Well Solutions and Expands Into the Completion Systems and Downhole Tools Market

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Trican Well Service Ltd. TCW ("Trican") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of i-TEC Well Solutions ("i-TEC"), a privately owned company based in Norway that has developed a field-proven portfolio of completion systems and intervention tools.



Trican has taken a significant step into the global horizontal multi-stage completion market with the acquisition of i-TEC. i-TEC is a technology-focused developer of innovative next generation tools who has built their business by providing solution based service to their customers. The acquisition of i-TEC gives Trican a comprehensive portfolio of field proven advanced completion and intervention technologies which can be used in cemented as well as open hole installations.



i-TEC's patented i-FRAC valve system allows for valve clusters to be placed in prolific portions of the reservoir so that customers can optimize production regardless of whether the completion is cemented or open hole. The i-FRAC technology maximizes the number of fracture initiation sites with up to 400 valves in a single completion activated by only 20 balls. Trican believes that this technology is game changing and should convert plug and perf users to sliding sleeves and allow Trican's customers to perform more cemented sliding sleeve completions with confidence. In addition to i-FRAC, the company has a number of patented intervention technologies that allow efficient servicing of horizontal multi-stage completions to ensure high production rates long after the initial completion. The combination of high density fracturing technology and the suite of intervention tools for extended reach wells will allow Trican to provide a full package of products and services and enhance Trican's current offering of coiled tubing intervention tools as well as coiled tubing drilling services.



i-TEC has operational bases including sales and R&D teams in both Stavanger, Norway and Houston, Texas. Trican has operational bases throughout western Canada, the United States, Russia, Kazakhstan, Australia and North Africa. With the acquisition, i-TEC is expected to leverage Trican's geographic reach and provide deeper sales penetration into these markets.



Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican has operations in Canada, the United States, Russia, Kazakhstan, Australia and North Africa. Trican provides a comprehensive array of specialized products, equipment and services that are used during the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves.



