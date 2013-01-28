Artaflex Appoints Two New Directors

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Artaflex Inc. (TSX VENTURE:ATF) ("Artaflex") announced today that David McKee and Derek D'Andrade have been appointed to Artaflex's board of directors. Mr. McKee has also been appointed to Artaflex's audit committee and Mr. D'Andrade has been appointed to Artaflex's compensation committee.



Mr. McKee is the President of PVR Advisors, LLC, a company based in Arizona that is involved in the business of corporate consulting in electronics manufacturing. Mr. D'Andrade is the President of Fitlight Sports Corp., company that is involved in the business of designing and producing products for human performance enhancement in sports, physical rehabilitation and special education needs.



About Artaflex:



Artaflex is a specialist at delivering integrated product solutions and support to the global technology and electronics industry. As a leading global provider of complete Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), Artaflex offers world class manufacturing facilities and global partners throughout Canada, the United States, Israel and China, allowing Artaflex to provide its customers the flexibility and scalability to competitively achieve total solutions to their present and future electronics outsourcing needs. Visit Artaflex at: www.artaflex.com.



