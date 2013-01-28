Elissa Extends Warrant Expiry Dates

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Elissa Resources Ltd. ("Elissa" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ELI)ELSRF announces that it will extend the expiry date of an aggregate 12,389,750 outstanding share purchase warrants. The subject warrants were originally issued on March 4, 2011 with original expiry date of two years. The new expiry date will provide a three year extension. The warrants continue to be exercised at their original exercise price.



The amendment to the terms of the warrants is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and any regulatory approvals.



On behalf of the Board of Directors of Elissa Resources Ltd.



Paul McKenzie, President and CEO



About Elissa Resources Ltd.



Elissa Resources is advancing its 100% owned Thor heavy and light rare earth element (REE) project in Nevada, 28 km (17 miles) east of Molycorp Minerals' Mountain Pass REE deposit and processing facility, California. Elissa also owns a 100% interest in the Ulysses REE Project located in eastern Idaho and south-western Montana.



Statements in this press release other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans, objectives or expected results, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, and uncertainties in connection with anticipated commodity prices for minerals, growth of worldwide market demand, exploration capital requirements, length of asset life and availability of qualified personnel, among others. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.



