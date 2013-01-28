Seair Reports Q1 November 30, 2012 Results

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) -



Seair Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SDS) is pleased to announce that it has filed its Q1 unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the quarter ended November 30, 2012. Interested parties may view or download copies of these documents from www.SEDAR.com.



Seair Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SDS) develops proprietary equipment that diffuses gases, such as oxygen, ozone and carbon dioxide, into liquids. Seair's patented technologies can produce micron size bubbles which are more efficient than other diffusion technologies. Seair's technology provides a stable environment for gases to remain in solution for extended periods of time, accelerating chemical reactions and leading to increased productivity, faster processing and lower energy use and operating costs. Seair's systems facilitate gas-based treatment of complex and challenging wastewater and allows Seair to provide full water reuse and closed loop systems.



Seair applications include frac and produced water treatment, efficient treatment of industrial ponds, mine dewatering, end-to-end sewage treatment for permanent residential communities and remote work camps, golf course irrigation and pond treatment, and oil sands/SAGD water solutions. Parties interested in obtaining further information or receiving news releases and corporate documents from Seair may email such requests to info@seair.ca or visit the Seair website at www.seair.ca.



Seair is proud to be recognized as one of the Top 5 Cleantech companies in the TMX 2012 Venture 50.



This news release of Seair contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seair's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding Seair's expectations regarding the regulatory approval of the Offering, closing of the Offering and the use of proceeds from the Offering. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any factor could cause actual results to differ materially from Seair's expectations. Seair undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Seair Inc.

Ric Charron

CEO

780-960-6040

info@Seair.ca

www.seair.ca

