ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Belo Sun Intersects New High Grade Zone at Grota Seca and Expands Grande Deposit

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 4:30 PM | 14 min read

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Belo Sun Mining Corp. BSX reports assays for 86 additional drill holes (corresponding to 24,015 meters) at its Volta Grande Project as part of its mineral resources expansion and upgrade drilling program.

The results being released today are being incorporated into the company's database and will be used in the new mineral resource estimate update expected to be completed in early Q2 this year.

Included in this release are the assay results from 47 additional drill holes from the Grota Seca deposit, 28 from the Ouro Verde deposit and 11 from the South block area. The complete results and selected cross sections are presented below. Highlights from the holes contained in this release include:

<br /><br />--  Hole VVGD-529 (Grota Seca Cross Section 1825W) intersected 12.07 meters<br />    grading 11.08 g/t Au (from 59.40 meters) including 4.85 meters grading<br />    26.78 g/t Au (from 63.40 meters). This intercept represents a new high<br />    grade mineralized zone which is located parallel to the main "Central"<br />    zone. <br />    <br />--  Hole VVGD-567 (Grota Seca Cross Section 2350W) intersected 13.34 meters<br />    grading 4.60 g/t Au (from 119.56 meters). <br />    <br />--  Significant down dip intercepts at the Ouro Verde deposit such as in<br />    hole VVGD-628 at section 775 NW with 9.75 meters grading 2.80 g/t Au<br />    (from 338.95 meters) and 6.30 meters grading 4.46 g/t Au (from 379.00<br />    meters). <br />    <br />--  At the South Block, Grande Deposit the highlight is hole VVGD-633 with<br />    9.02 meters grading 5.68 g/t Au (from 168.03 meters) and 4.52 meters<br />    grading 15.47 g/t Au (from 201.18 meters). <br /><br />


Helio Diniz, Belo Sun's Vice President of Exploration, stated, "The recent drilling results at Volta Grande with the shallow high grade intercepts continue to demonstrate the potential for further expansion of the mineral resources and combined with the ongoing regional program to the South East of Volta Grande and at Belo Sun's Patrocinio property in the Tapajos indicate Belo Sun has the potential to expand on the success its exploration team has enjoyed in the past three years."

At present Volta Grande has 4.1 million ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated category grading 1.73 g/t and 2.8 million ounces of gold grading 1.96 g/t in the Inferred category (see press release dated December 18, 2012).

Ian Pritchard, Chief Operating Officer of Belo Sun, said "The expansion of the Grande deposit, which was estimated to contain 123,900 ounces at a grade of 4.58 g/t in the inferred category (see press release dated June 11th, 2012), has led us to study it as a potential source of high grade feed in the early years of production at Volta Grande and metallurgical tests are currently ongoing."

TABLE 1 - DIAMOND DRILLING ASSAY RESULTS

The widths reported below represent the core width of the intercepts; true widths are expected to range between 85-95% of the core width.

<br /><br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />                            BSX NR - JANUARY 2013                           <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />                             Grota Seca Deposit                             <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Hole #                 From (m)         To (m)      Width (m)         Au g/t<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-521                   0.00           6.25           6.25           1.44<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                       14.55          21.00           6.45           3.53<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      139.21         142.00           2.79           5.14<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      180.70         192.18          11.48           1.15<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-522                   0.00           5.27           5.27           0.96<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                       14.20          18.05           3.85           1.18<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                       38.00          40.55           2.55           3.64<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                       92.00         102.00          10.00           0.53<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      147.00         153.00           6.00           0.86<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      174.75         185.00          10.25           1.90<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      215.92         222.00           6.08           1.17<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      283.00         287.00           4.00           0.51<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      340.07         342.77           2.70           3.93<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-525                 218.70         224.00           5.30           0.66<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      234.80         243.00           8.20           0.67<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      285.00         300.00          15.00           0.63<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      317.50         326.00           8.50           0.62<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      333.00         338.00           5.00           1.05<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-524                 110.00         117.00           7.00           0.87<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      183.30         187.30           4.00           6.13<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-528                 108.80         111.00           2.20           6.57<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      129.00         137.15           8.15           1.87<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-529                  44.00          49.95           5.95           0.60<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                       59.40          71.47          12.07          11.08<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                       85.70          90.45           4.75          12.09<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                       94.85         103.10           8.25           1.02<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      133.75         138.40           4.65           2.68<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      145.00         149.70           4.70           0.60<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      161.80         164.60           2.80           3.25<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-536                 135.30         142.05           6.75           2.22<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      282.55         285.25           2.70           6.69<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-537                   0.00           6.95           6.95           0.96<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                       36.80          44.60           7.80           0.84<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                       90.74         101.20          10.46           0.59<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      130.00         133.00           3.00           0.66<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      142.00         145.00           3.00           0.93<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-544                 134.20         146.42          12.22           0.97<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      167.25         171.60           4.35           6.39<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      288.25         294.33           6.08           0.71<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-546                  39.00          44.40           5.40           0.89<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                       51.79          61.10           9.31           0.58<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      161.00         169.00           8.00           1.20<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      225.90         232.70           6.80           1.50<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-547                   0.00           4.65           4.65           0.56<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      100.00         103.00           3.00           1.40<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      114.20         120.00           5.80           0.53<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      164.00         166.00           2.00           3.11<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      200.80         205.00           4.20           0.96<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      221.00         225.00           4.00           0.92<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-548                                     NSR                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-552                 108.00         113.30           5.30           3.33<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-555                 134.55         137.64           3.09           0.63<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-557                 150.18         153.25           3.07           4.24<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      185.10         191.70           6.60           0.97<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      215.80         221.55           5.75           0.60<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      231.00         237.17           6.17           0.76<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-560                  23.35          36.45          13.10           0.67<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                       63.00          67.40           4.40           1.35<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                       85.00          91.00           6.00           0.76<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      108.00         110.00           2.00           3.91<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      251.00         258.25           7.25           1.00<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      296.00         303.00           7.00           2.06<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      308.00         311.00           3.00           2.21<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-564                  69.00          73.20           4.20           2.61<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                       77.00          88.00          11.00           0.85<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-567                   0.00          10.00          10.00           0.77<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      106.00         115.00           9.00           4.30<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      119.56         132.90          13.34           4.60<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      142.25         147.00           4.75           0.52<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      241.70         245.88           4.18           2.46<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-570                 100.20         104.62           4.42           1.47<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-571                                     NSR                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-572                   2.00          11.00           9.00           0.52<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      165.00         175.70          10.70           2.86<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      192.00         200.78           8.78           7.75<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-573                  71.75          74.75           3.00           0.64<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-574                 174.60         179.30           4.70           1.08<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      184.00         188.00           4.00           1.07<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-575                                     NSR                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-578                   0.00          15.00          15.00           0.62<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                       92.70          97.20           4.50           2.28<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-579                   0.00           3.00           3.00           0.55<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                       62.45          73.20          10.75           0.64<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      107.00         113.00           6.00           0.63<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      189.00         197.00           8.00           0.76<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-580                 188.55         192.20           3.65           1.05<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      254.00         261.00           7.00           0.61<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      280.00         288.65           8.65           1.45<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-581                  34.00          37.00           3.00           1.06<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                       48.70          76.60          27.90           1.12<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      100.68         107.00           6.32           0.85<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      187.00         190.20           3.20           2.70<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      208.00         219.70          11.70           1.11<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      236.60         239.65           3.05           0.89<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      301.70         307.25           5.55           1.38<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      319.00         328.80           9.80           1.09<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-582                  86.50          92.00           5.50           0.66<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      141.23         148.00           6.77           1.02<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-584                 136.00         141.85           5.85           1.78<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-587                                     NSR                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-588                  11.00          14.60           3.60           1.44<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                       28.70          38.00           9.30           0.58<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                       43.00          49.00           6.00           2.66<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                       83.60          88.10           4.50           1.85<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      134.00         140.70           6.70           0.78<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      156.20         162.32           6.12           1.31<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      195.50         203.40           7.90           1.29<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      256.00         262.20           6.20           0.83<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      310.65         320.00           9.35           2.98<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      324.30         333.30           9.00           0.98<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-589                 132.00         137.94           5.94           0.72<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      215.95         220.00           4.05           1.04<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      296.00         302.60           6.60           0.71<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-593                   0.00           3.45           3.45           1.29<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                        9.75          13.10           3.35           0.52<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-594                   0.00           3.00           3.00           0.73<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-596                                     NSR                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-597                  27.05          30.80           3.75           0.88<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                       56.00          64.25           8.25           1.02<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                       85.90          89.80           3.90           0.68<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-600                 172.27         176.07           3.80           1.16<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      198.70         208.17           9.47           0.84<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      247.60         260.00          12.40           2.03<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      273.00         281.00           8.00           0.74<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      298.75         305.40           6.65           0.77<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-601                 198.00         206.00           8.00           1.10<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-605                 267.45         272.00           4.55           0.66<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-606                  77.67          86.30           8.63           0.59<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-608                   6.44           9.92           3.48           0.58<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-611                                     NSR                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-612                                     NSR                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-617                                     NSR                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-621                  12.00          19.00           7.00           0.91<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                       35.00          43.09           8.09           0.72<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                       54.60          61.00           6.40           4.13<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      154.00         162.00           8.00           0.84<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      200.00         209.00           9.00           0.70<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      218.00         250.00          32.00           1.69<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      255.00         258.20           3.20           1.36<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      264.75         275.00          10.25           2.29<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      300.60         306.00           5.40           4.10<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-625                                     NSR                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />                                                                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />                            BSX NR - JANUARY 2013                           <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />                             South Block Target                             <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Hole #                 From (m)         To (m)      Width (m)         Au g/t<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-591                   5.00           9.00           4.00           0.95<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-592                                     NSR                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-598                  39.25          42.00           2.75           5.79<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-604                 103.40         106.48           3.08           0.61<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-609                                     NSR                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-613                                     NSR                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-622                                     NSR                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-624                                     NSR                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-627                 214.97         219.12           4.15           2.34<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-630                  73.30          75.30           2.00          12.85<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-633                  64.08          67.40           3.32           0.60<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      168.03         177.05           9.02           5.68<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      181.65         184.00           2.35          17.40<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      201.18         205.70           4.52          15.47<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      216.00         220.00           4.00           0.80<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />                                                                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />                            BSX NR - JANUARY 2013                           <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />                             Ouro Verde Deposit                             <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Hole #                 From (m)         To (m)      Width (m)         Au g/t<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-463                  43.50          47.05           3.55           0.57<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      152.00         176.00          24.00           1.43<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      194.00         200.00           6.00           0.53<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      213.00         219.00           6.00           0.65<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      228.00         232.00           4.00           0.53<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      249.00         267.00          18.00           1.75<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      272.00         283.00          11.00           1.22<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      288.20         304.00          15.80           1.56<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      313.00         320.00           7.00           0.61<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      430.00         435.00           5.00           0.60<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-541                  76.90          82.00           5.10           0.55<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      119.40         122.15           2.75           4.08<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      131.20         143.00          11.80           1.40<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      190.00         193.00           3.00           1.02<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-562                 189.00         192.00           3.00           0.85<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      203.00         217.00          14.00           0.68<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-568                  18.00          21.40           3.40           0.83<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                       46.50          51.00           4.50           1.48<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                       55.00          61.50           6.50           0.82<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                       76.50          78.40           1.90           3.47<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      178.00         182.60           4.60           0.62<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      204.00         213.09           9.09           1.15<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      222.70         246.03          23.33           0.94<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />including                237.00         242.00           5.00           2.41<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      252.00         261.00           9.00           0.65<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      301.50         305.30           3.80           3.65<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-576                 377.00         380.00           3.00           0.51<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      432.80         444.00          11.20           1.26<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      460.65         467.00           6.35           1.16<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      504.15         515.00          10.85           0.91<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-583                   0.00          16.35          16.35           1.47<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                       52.05          64.22          12.17           0.96<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      120.60         131.30          10.70           2.26<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-585                  24.35          28.00           3.65           6.25<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      189.00         194.00           5.00           0.69<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      231.00         246.60          15.60           2.05<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      259.45         267.25           7.80           0.72<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      325.00         328.00           3.00           1.40<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      336.80         349.00          12.20           1.32<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-586                  66.32          73.20           6.88           0.54<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      155.00         159.00           4.00           1.47<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      171.00         174.00           3.00           2.17<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      203.00         210.40           7.40           0.75<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      222.00         228.00           6.00           1.37<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      237.00         252.00          15.00           0.98<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      294.00         297.40           3.40           1.49<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      308.00         312.00           4.00           0.56<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      326.00         336.00          10.00           1.86<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-590                 149.00         154.00           5.00           0.72<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      276.17         280.60           4.43           0.76<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      288.43         291.76           3.33           1.10<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      316.15         319.55           3.40           0.76<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      346.55         349.75           3.20           5.44<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      353.75         360.33           6.58           1.01<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      402.00         410.45           8.45           0.70<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      426.80         439.09          12.29           1.03<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-595                  61.38          65.40           4.02           3.36<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      163.64         173.25           9.61           1.49<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      177.55         186.00           8.45           1.16<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      195.50         198.60           3.10           2.43<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      252.70         259.00           6.30           0.72<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      266.30         269.00           2.70           5.52<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-599                   0.00          10.00          10.00           1.19<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                       33.00          37.00           4.00           2.10<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-602                                     NSR                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-603                                     NSR                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-607                                     NSR                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-610                  25.80          28.82           3.02           1.19<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-614                                     NSR                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-615                                     NSR                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-616                  40.00          44.25           4.25           0.68<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-618                  57.86          61.00           3.14           0.52<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-619                                     NSR                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-620                                     NSR                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-623                  79.00          82.00           3.00           0.84<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      258.00         262.00           4.00           5.13<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      309.50         314.00           4.50           1.23<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      325.00         330.10           5.10           2.77<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      337.00         347.00          10.00           1.40<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      351.67         358.70           7.03           1.99<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      493.75         505.85          12.10           1.02<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      518.34         523.00           4.66           0.76<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      540.40         545.00           4.60           1.28<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      574.15         576.85           2.70          12.92<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-626                                     NSR                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-628                 241.70         245.80           4.10           0.84<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      251.00         253.60           2.60           3.52<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      319.00         326.00           7.00           0.86<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      330.00         335.00           5.00           0.89<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      338.95         348.70           9.75           2.80<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      352.62         358.50           5.88           0.81<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      365.00         374.60           9.60           1.57<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      379.00         385.30           6.30           4.46<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      398.00         401.00           3.00           1.17<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      464.00         472.00           8.00           1.21<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      476.25         497.00          20.75           0.52<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      519.50         534.00          14.50           1.36<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-629                  81.05          88.68           7.63           0.60<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      120.00         124.00           4.00           0.97<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-631                                     NSR                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-632                  46.38          49.91           3.53           1.93<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />and                      248.65         251.65           3.00           0.57<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />VVGD-634                 228.00         232.00           4.00           1.96<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /><br />


Quality Assurance and Quality Control

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by David Gower, P. Geo., an advisor to Belo Sun and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The exploration program is directly supervised by Mr. Carlos Cravo, P. Geo., Belo Sun's exploration manager. Belo Sun's procedures for handling drill core comprise initial description and logging into a Microsoft Access database. Mineralized, suspected mineralized or not intervals in the drill holes are described in detail and marked for sampling. Core is then cut in half with the right-hand portion of the core put into plastic sample bags and sealed. The left-hand portion is returned to the core box and is stored for future reference or study. Assay standard and "Blank" samples are inserted every 20th sample. These samples are then delivered to ACME Labs sample preparation facility at the Volta Grande Project site. The assay samples are then fine-crushed to better than 80% passing 10 mesh screens, with an assay pulp split of up to 1,000 grams pulverized to better than 85% passing 200 mesh screen. Samples are assayed at ACME Labs in Santiago, Chile, using a 50 gram fire assay with AAS finish. These QA/QC procedures provide several measures of data quality and assure the company that the assay data is representative of the original sample.

About the Company

Belo Sun Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a portfolio of properties focused on gold in Brazil. Belo Sun's primary focus is on advancing and expanding its 100% owned Volta Grande Gold Project, located in Para State. Belo Sun trades on the TSX under the symbol "BSX". For more information about Belo Sun please visit www.belosun.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the impact of drill results on the Company and its understanding of the project; statements with respect to the development potential and timetable of the project; the estimation of mineral resources; realization of mineral resource estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future exploration; costs of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental risks. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.belosun.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward- looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the figures associated with this press release, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Bel_Sun-Figures.pdf.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Belo Sun Mining Corp.
Mark Eaton
President and CEO
(416) 309-2137
www.belosun.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases