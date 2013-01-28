Allied Properties REIT Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth-Quarter and Year-End Financial Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Allied Properties REIT AP will hold a conference call and live audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, March 6, 2013, to discuss financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2012. The financial results will be released on Tuesday March 5, 2013, after the markets close.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1(800) 814-4859 or (416) 644-3414. The webcast will be accessible at www.marketwire.com and www.alliedreit.com and will be archived for 90 days.



Allied Properties REIT is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban office environments that enrich experience and enhance profitability for business tenants operating in Canada's major cities. Its objectives are to provide stable and growing cash distributions to unitholders and to maximize unitholder value through effective management and accretive portfolio growth.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Allied Properties REIT

Michael R. Emory

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 977-9002

memory@alliedreit.com

www.alliedreit.com

