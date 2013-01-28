Enbridge Launches Open Season for Southern Lights Diluent Pipeline

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Enbridge ENB ENB today announced a binding open season ("Open Season") to solicit commitments from shippers for 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity on the Southern Lights diluent pipeline. The pipeline, which is in commercial operation, provides continuous pipeline capacity for the transportation of diluent from Chicago, Illinois, to Edmonton, Alberta, and has an average annual capacity of 180,000 bpd. The Southern Lights pipeline is owned and operated by Southern Lights LP and Enbridge Pipelines (Southern Lights) LLC.



Potential shippers will have a choice of five available commencement dates between July 1, 2013 and July 1, 2014. Regardless of the commencement date selected, the Transportation Services Agreement (TSA) will expire on June 30, 2025, with an option to extend the term for an additional 15 years. The minimum volume commitment will be 5,000 bpd and potential shippers must commit to the same volume for both the Canadian and U.S. segments of the pipeline.



Open Season Process



The binding open commitment period will begin at 3 p.m. MT on January 28, 2013, and will end at 3 p.m. MT on February 27, 2013.



Bona fide potential shippers that wish to receive access to the Open Season documents, including the Transportation Services Agreements, will be set up with online access at http://southernlights.enbridge.com by contacting:





<br /><br />Morgan Keith Sheldon Bueckert <br />Enbridge Inc. Enbridge Inc. <br />(403) 508-3198 (403) 231-5904 <br />morgan.keith@enbridge.com sheldon.bueckert@enbridge.com <br /><br />

About Enbridge Inc.Enbridge Inc. is a North American leader in delivering energy and has been included on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World ranking for the past five years. As a transporter of energy, Enbridge operates, in Canada and the U.S., the world's longest crude oil and liquids transportation system. The Company also has a significant and growing involvement in natural gas gathering, transmission and midstream businesses, and an increasing involvement in power transmission. As a distributor of energy, Enbridge owns and operates Canada's largest natural gas distribution company, and provides distribution services in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and New York State. As a generator of energy, Enbridge has interests in close to 1,000 megawatts of renewable and alternative energy generating capacity and is expanding its interests in wind, solar and geothermal energy. Enbridge employs more than 10,000 people, primarily in Canada and the U.S. and is ranked as one of Canada's Greenest Employers and one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2013. Enbridge is included on the 2012/2013 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index.