Mill Bay Ventures Inc.-Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Mill Bay Ventures Inc. (TSX VENTURE:MBV)MLBVFM is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kevin Whelan to the Board of Directors, and as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Whelan, a graduate of the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology, has served as a director and held executive offices for numerous companies over his 35-year career. Mr. Whelan brings skills in strategic planning, junior mining knowledge and organizational management development. Mr. Whelan previously developed a number of companies from shell to small exploration successes, of which one is now a gold producer in Central Canada. Mr. Whelan succeeds Mr. William Glasier as President and CEO. Mr. Glasier will remain a Director of the Company and assume a new role as Project Manager for its current mineral exploration properties.



The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Brad Heinrich from the Board of Directors. The Company would like to thank Mr. Heinrich for his years of service to the Company as a Director and wishes him success in his future endeavours.



This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.



Shares issued: 22,446,539



Last Trading Price: $0.025



