Primero to Release Fourth Quarter and Year End 2012 Financial Results on February 21, 2013

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Primero Mining Corp. ("Primero" or the "Company") PPPP is scheduled to release fourth quarter and year-end 2012 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 21, 2013.



A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, February 21, 2013 at 11:00 a.m. (EST), to discuss these results. Participants may join the call by dialing North America toll free 1-855-410-0553 or 1-646-583-7389 for calls outside Canada and the U.S. and entering the participant passcode 685097#.



A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at www.primeromining.com under the News and Events section or by clicking here: http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/r.htm?e=579693&s=1&k=308ED2AF1067128B6E2CFD481FC39329.



A recorded playback of the call will be available until, Monday, May 20, 2013 by dialing North America toll free 1-855-410-0556 or 646-583-7395 for calls outside Canada and the U.S. and entering the call back passcode 336555#.



About Primero



Primero Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer and owns 100% of the San Dimas gold-silver mine in Mexico. Primero is focused on delivering superior, sustainable value for all stakeholders with low-risk exposure to gold. The Company has intentions to become an intermediate gold producer by building a portfolio of high quality, low cost precious metals assets in the Americas.



Primero's website is www.primeromining.com.



