BMO Investments Inc. Announces Changes to its Mutual Fund Line-Up

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - BMO Investments Inc. today announced changes to the BMO Guardian Mutual Funds line-up. Effective as of today's date, BMO Investments Inc. will no longer accept purchase orders for each of BMO Guardian European Fund Series T5 and BMO Guardian Global Infrastructure Fund Series T5 (collectively, the "Series T5"). In addition, effective March 28, 2013 (the "Termination Date"), BMO Investments Inc. will terminate each of the Series T5 because the Series T5 are too small to be economically viable to continue offering the Series T5 units.



In light of the changes described above, investors holding Series T5 units have several options. Investors may continue to hold Series T5 units until the Termination Date. If they do so, those units will be redesignated as Advisor Series units on the Termination Date. Investors may also switch their Series T5 units for units of another BMO Guardian Mutual Fund until the close of business on the Termination Date, or redeem their Series T5 units entirely and receive redemption proceeds in the normal course. BMO Investments Inc. has delivered a letter to investors providing further information about these options.



BMO Investments Inc. encourages investors holding Series T5 units to contact their financial advisor to determine the solution that best meets their individual investment needs and circumstances.



Effective as of today's date, BMO Investments Inc. will no longer accept purchase orders for BMO Guardian American Equity Class Series H, BMO Guardian Global Infrastructure Fund Series F and F5 Class units of BMO Guardian Canadian Diversified Monthly Income Fund. BMO Investments Inc. will terminate these series on the Termination Date.



About BMO Guardian Mutual Funds



BMO Guardian Mutual Funds is a diversified family of funds and includes a broad range of domestic and global investment options covering a full array of asset classes, sectors, regions and specialized mandates. BMO Guardian Mutual Funds are offered by BMO Investments Inc., which is a member of the BMO Financial Group and part of the organization's Private Client Group. The Private Client Group provides integrated wealth management services and had total assets under management and administration and term investments of $465 billion as at October 31, 2012.



About BMO Investments Inc.



