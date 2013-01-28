New Federal Electoral Map for British Columbia Tabled in the House of Commons

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia has submitted its report redrawing the province's federal electoral map to the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada. The report was tabled in the House of Commons today.



British Columbia is gaining six electoral districts as a result of the increase in its population. Nearly two thirds of the province's electoral districts are located in the Lower Mainland region, and five new electoral districts will be added there. The Vancouver Island region gains one new electoral district, while the 36 existing districts are reconfigured. The report follows the public hearings that took place across the province between September 10 and October 18, 2012.



"The final configuration of electoral districts throughout British Columbia has been greatly influenced by submissions and presentations from the public. While it is not possible to satisfy everyone, the commission believes its final report provides for effective representation in all 42 electoral districts," said the Honourable John E. Hall, chair of the three-member commission.



To consult the report, visit www.federal-redistribution.ca.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Federal Electoral Boundaries

Commission for British Columbia

1-855-747-7236 (toll-free)

1-855-747-7237 (toll-free) (FAX)

bc-cb@rfed-rcf.ca

