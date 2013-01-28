New Federal Electoral Map for New Brunswick Tabled in the House of Commons

FREDERICTON, NEW BRUNSWICK--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for New Brunswick has submitted its report redrawing the province's federal electoral map to the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada. The report was tabled in the House of Commons today.



As a result of public input, the Commission was able to effect a redistribution that brought most of the electoral districts closer to the provincial electoral quota, thus substantially improving relative voter parity. The report follows the public hearings that took place across the province between September 10 and 27, 2012.



"The Commission consistently worked toward blending urban/rural ridings in order to provide greater voter parity while maintaining historical continuity. While this approach does not create more purely urban ridings, it increases the effective representation of the urban areas," said the Honourable Alexandre Deschenes, chair of the three-member commission.



To consult the report, visit www.federal-redistribution.ca.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for New Brunswick

1-855-726-4109 (toll-free)

1-855-726-4110 (toll-free) (FAX)

nb@rfed-rcf.ca

