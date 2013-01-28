New Federal Electoral Map for Saskatchewan Tabled in the House of Commons

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Saskatchewan has submitted its report redrawing the province's federal electoral map to the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada. The report was tabled in the House of Commons today.



The commission's final report acknowledges the presence of communities of interest within urban areas of the province. It endorses the creation of three urban ridings for Saskatoon as well as two urban ridings and one blended rural-urban riding for Regina. The report follows the public hearings that took place across the province between September 17 and October 6, 2012.



"The commission was impressed with the level of public participation in the design of the electoral districts' boundaries. The extensive public input received both before and after the proposal was published stands as a testament to the commitment of the people of Saskatchewan to remain engaged in the democratic process," said the Honourable Ronald C. Mills, chair of the three-member commission.



To consult the report, visit www.federal-redistribution.ca.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Saskatchewan

1-855-747-7230 (toll-free)

1-855-747-7231 (toll-free) (FAX)

saskatchewan@rfed-rcf.ca

