Ambrian Resources Lawsuit Against Soltera Mining Dismissed

JUJUY, ARGENTINA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Soltera Mining Corp. (OTC PINK:SLTA) (www.solteramining.com) is pleased to announce the lawsuit brought against Soltera Mining by Ambrian Resources AG has been dismissed.



In July 2010 Soltera Mining was served with a lawsuit in Nevada by Ambrian Resources AG (Ambrian) claiming damages in excess of 20 Million US$ on the alleged grounds that Ambrian had negotiated and finalized a binding funding agreement with Soltera Mining during April-June 2010.



Soltera denied all the claims and moved that the lawsuit be dismissed.



On January 23, 2013 a Stipulation and Order for Dismissal was entered by both parties in which all outstanding claims are dismissed with prejudice in consideration of nil. (Visit Clark County Courts Records Inquiry website ref.# A619956 for status.)



About Soltera Mining



Soltera Mining Corp. is an exploration company that is concentrating on the major El Torno gold project in northern Argentina. El Torno is a 78 km2 area that has potential for world-class gold deposits of two types; vein gold in a very large quartz vein system that extends intermittently north-south for 14 km and has been worked underground in the past, and dispersed gold in suites of small veins and stockworks that are separate from the main system and appear to be major open-pit targets. For more information, please visit the Soltera website at www.solteramining.com.



