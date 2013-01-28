REMINDER: CGI Announces Details for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Release of Fiscal 2013 First Quarter Results

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - CGI Group Inc. GIBGIB, a leading provider of end-to-end information technology and business process services, will host its Annual General Meeting of shareholders and release its fiscal 2013 first quarter results on Wednesday, January 30, 2013. The Annual General Meeting will be held at the Omni Mont-Royal Hotel in Montreal (1050 Sherbrooke Street West) at 11 a.m. (EST). For those who are unable to attend in person, the Company will webcast the meeting live on its website at www.cgi.com/investors.



CGI shareholders of record at the close of business on Monday, December 10, 2012 will be entitled to vote on matters considered at the meeting. CGI's Management Proxy Circular was mailed to shareholders on Thursday December 20, 2012. The 2012 annual report was also mailed to shareholders who had requested it. These documents are available on the Company's website.



In addition, CGI will release its fiscal 2013 first quarter results on January 30, 2013 before markets open and hold its first quarter conference call at 9:00 a.m. (EST) on that day. During the call, Michael E. Roach, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Anderson, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss CGI's results for the first quarter of fiscal 2013 ended December 31, 2012. Participants may listen to the call through the Internet at www.cgi.com/investors or by dialing one of the following conference call numbers:



North America: 1-866-226-1798



Europe: 00 800 9559 6849



About CGI



Founded in 1976, CGI Group Inc. is the fifth largest independent information technology and business process services firm in the world. With approximately 72,000 members located in offices and global delivery centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, CGI offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including high-end business and IT consulting, systems integration, application development and maintenance, infrastructure management as well as a wide range of proprietary solutions. Further to the recent completion of the Logica acquisition, CGI's annualized revenue is approximately C$10.4 billion, with an estimated order backlog of approximately C$17.6 billion; CGI's shares are listed on the NYSE (GIB) and the TSX (GIB.A) and are included in the FTSE4Good Index. Website: www.cgi.com.



