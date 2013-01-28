ñol

WWF Con'gran'ulates New National Sweater Day Call Centre Appointees

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 2:23 PM | 2 min read

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) -

Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

A big con'gran'ulations to the selected favourites of who will join WWF's National Sweater Day granny call centre to remind Canadians to put on their sweaters and turn down the heat on February 7, National Sweater Day, presented by Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw).

From the grannies that auditioned, four were chosen to join WWF's granny call centre, reminding Canadians to participate in National Sweater Day and show their commitment to energy conservation.

From February 4 through 7, this group of dedicated grannies will be making calls on behalf of WWF to remind Canadians to bundle up with their favourite sweater and turn down the heat. This Granny Call Centre initiative will be led by National Sweater Day official spokesgranny, Gladys, and she couldn't be more delighted to have all four other grannies on board.

"Listening to all of the granny messages was so much fun. It's really inspiring to have all of these lovely people sharing their support for the environment," Gladys said. "I have a feeling this is going to be a busy year for our grannies and I can't wait!"

Canadians can register to receive a friendly reminder about National Sweater Day on at www.sweaterday.com.

WWF's National Sweater Day is supported by partial proceeds from Loblaw's charge-for-plastic shopping bag program.

For more information about National Sweater Day and how to get involved, please visit www.sweaterday.com or www.facebook.com/wwfcanada.

About WWF

WWF is creating solutions to the most serious conservation challenges facing our planet, helping people and nature thrive. www.wwf.ca.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited, a subsidiary of George Weston Limited, is Canada's largest food retailer and a leading provider of drugstore, general merchandise and financial products and services. www.loblaw.ca.

To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: http://www.marketwire.com/library/20130128-WWFimage1LG.jpg.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
WWF-Canada
Riannon John
416-347-1894
rjohn@wwfcanada.org
www.wwf.ca


Loblaw Public Relations Department
905-459-2500
pr@loblaw.ca
www.loblaw.ca

