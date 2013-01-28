iLOOKABOUT Corp. Announces Issuance of Common Shares and Warrants

LONDON, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Further to iLOOKABOUT Corp.'s (TSX VENTURE:ILA) ("iLOOKABOUT" or "the Company") new release issued on January 21, 2013 relating to the closing of an unbrokered private placement, the Company confirmed today that it has now issued 4,443,000 Common Shares and Warrants to purchase a further 4,443,000 Common Shares contemplated by that offering to Gary Yeoman. In addition to the holding periods imposed under applicable securities laws, these Common Shares are also subject to certain contractual hold periods under which the holder is prohibited from trading one-quarter of the shares being issued for 6, 12, 18 and 24 months respectively. Full details of this private placement are contained in the Company's January 21st news release.



About iLOOKABOUT



iLOOKABOUT is a visual and data intelligence company serving commercial enterprise in the real estate, insurance, municipal, utility, assessment and appraisal sectors in North America and Europe. iLOOKABOUT is a pioneer in visual and data intelligence with its StreetScape(TM) and Virtual Tour products. StreetScape is a visual and data intelligence product for the geo-spatial market, providing panoramic, comprehensive, street level perspective visual data, geo-coded with latitude and longitude coordinates for accuracy and supported by patented software processes and proprietary security and storage systems. The Company has also launched GeoViewPort(TM), a web-based Geographic Information System (GIS) application that enables the federation of additional value added data such as validated addresses, aerial imagery, property values, property attributes, etc. with StreetScape imagery. Headquartered in London, Ontario, Canada, iLOOKABOUT's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ILA.



