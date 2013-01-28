Harper Government and University of British Columbia Partner to Foster Advanced Materials Research and Development

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack-Fraser Canyon, on behalf of the Honourable Joe Oliver, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a new partnership with the University of British Columbia (UBC) that will foster advanced materials research and development. This new Collaborative Research Agreement (CRA) will strengthen research and contribute to new technologies relevant to the automotive, steel and pipeline industries.



"Today's announcement demonstrates our commitment to partnering with academia and science to strengthen innovation, including in the automotive, steel and pipeline industries," said MP Strahl. "The opportunities created through our cooperation with institutions like the University of British Columbia support jobs and economic growth in communities across Canada."



MP Strahl was joined by UBC's Dr. Helen Burt, Associate Vice President Research; Dr. Akram Alfantazi, Associate Dean Research, Applied Science; and Dr. Warren Poole, Department Head, Materials Engineering.



"This agreement fosters the innovation of advanced materials that will advance clean energy, support the transition to a low carbon economy and contribute to economic development," said Dr. Burt. "The ongoing collaboration will also position UBC researchers to generate significant societal impacts."



This research agreement will make use of the state-of-the-art CanmetMATERIALS laboratory in Hamilton - a leading centre for science and technology information and the largest centre in Canada devoted to metals and materials fabrication. The agreement will provide the University of British Columbia with learning and research opportunities that will help support innovation in the automotive, steel and pipeline industries.



Similar agreements have also been signed with other post-secondary institutions, including McMaster University, the University of Alberta, the University of Calgary, the University of Waterloo and the University of Windsor. These agreements are increasing innovation in multiple areas important to Canada's economy, including the energy sector.



The following media backgrounder is available at www.nrcan.gc.ca/media:



- CanmetMATERIALS



NRCan's news releases and backgrounders are available at www.nrcan.gc.ca/media



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media may contact:

David Provencher

Press Secretary

Office of Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

613-996-2007





Media Relations

Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa

613-992-4447





The general public may contact:

Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. EST

Telephone: 613-995-0947

TTY: 613-996-4397

(teletype for the hearing-impaired)

questions@nrcan.gc.ca

