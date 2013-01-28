Minister Raitt Congratulates Canadian Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference on Historic Agreement

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Today, the Honourable Lisa Raitt, Canada's Labour Minister, commended Canadian Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference - Maintenance of Way Division on the ratification of their historic five-year collective agreement.



"I am very pleased that Canadian Pacific Railway and the TCRC worked together to enter into this agreement," said Minister Raitt. "This is the first five-year contract for these employees. The cooperative relations demonstrated by both parties means that trains continue to run, which benefits the economic prosperity and security of Canadians."



The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference - Maintenance of Way Division represents 2 600 men and women who build and maintain the tracks, bridges, structures and machinery on the majority of railways in Canada. Their previous agreement expired on December 31, 2012.



