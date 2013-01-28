Matrix Funds Completes the Rollovers of the Matrix 2011-I and 2011-II National and Quebec Resource Flow Through LP's

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Matrix Funds Management (a division of GrowthWorks Capital Ltd.) ("Matrix") today announced that on January 25, 2013, it completed the rollover of the Matrix 2011-I National and Quebec Resource Flow Through LP ("LP") and the rollover of the Matrix 2011-II National and Quebec Resource Flow Through LP ("LP") into the Matrix Canadian Resource Fund - Corporate Class.



As at the rollover date, the net asset value of the Matrix 2011-I National and Quebec Resource Flow Through LP - National Class ("LP") was $2.22814 per unit. Each investor in the Matrix 2011-I National and Quebec Resource Flow Through LP - National Class will receive 0.285659 shares of the Matrix Canadian Resource Fund - Corporate Class for each LP unit held on a tax-deferred basis.



As at the rollover date, the net asset value of the Matrix 2011-I National and Quebec Resource Flow Through LP - Quebec Class ("LP") was $1.95605 per unit. Each investor in the Matrix 2011-I National and Quebec Resource Flow Through LP - Quebec Class will receive 0.250776 shares of the Matrix Canadian Resource Fund - Corporate Class for each LP unit held on a tax-deferred basis.



As at the rollover date, the net asset value of the Matrix 2011-II National and Quebec Resource Flow Through LP - National Class ("LP") was $3.25285 per unit. Each investor in the Matrix 2011-I I National and Quebec Resource Flow Through LP - National Class will receive 0.417032 shares of the Matrix Canadian Resource Fund - Corporate Class for each LP unit held on a tax-deferred basis.



As at the rollover date, the net asset value of the Matrix 2011-II National and Quebec Resource Flow Through LP - Quebec Class ("LP") was $3.49381 per unit. Each investor in the Matrix 2011-II National and Quebec Resource Flow Through LP - Quebec Class will receive 0.447924 shares of the Matrix Canadian Resource Fund - Corporate Class for each LP unit held on a tax-deferred basis.



The Matrix Canadian Resource Fund - Corporate Class (the "Fund") is a class of redeemable shares of the Matrix Corporate Class Funds Ltd., a multi class mutual fund corporation. The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of Canadian resource issuers. To achieve this objective, the Fund invests solely in the Matrix Canadian Resource Fund that pursues the same investment objective mandate. Matrix also offers seven other share classes, the Matrix Short Term Income Fund - Corporate Class, Matrix Canadian Balanced Fund - Corporate Class, Matrix Monthly Pay Fund - Corporate Class, Matrix American Dividend Growth Fund - Corporate Class, Matrix Covered Call Canadian Banks Plus Fund - Corporate Class, Matrix Dow Jones Canada High Dividend 50 Fund - Corporate Class and Matrix S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Fund - Corporate Class. The eight classes provide investors the opportunity for further investment diversification and switches between classes are tax deferred.



About Matrix Funds Management (a division of GrowthWorks Capital Ltd.)



Matrix Funds Management (a division of GrowthWorks Capital Ltd.) is the manager of the Matrix Funds and a subsidiary of Matrix Asset Management Inc. TSX. Matrix provides diversified asset and wealth management for both individuals and institutional investors. Please visit www.matrixfunds.ca for more information.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Matrix Funds Management

Client Services

Toll Free: 1-800-268-8244 or Direct: 416-365-4077

client.services@matrixfunds.ca

www.matrixfunds.ca

