CNSX: 2013-0105-Extension-BMF.DB.C

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - BAC Canada Finance Company (the Company") has extended the maturity date of its 2.5 year Extendible Step-Up Note Series 4 (the "Note").



The Maturity Date has been extended to the Subsequent Maturity Date of July 31, 2013.



The Company may, at its option, on the Initial Maturity Date and on each semi-annual Subsequent Maturity Date thereafter on which the Notes are outstanding, extend the Maturity Date of the Notes to the next following Subsequent Maturity Date or to the Final Maturity Date of July 31, 2014.





<br /><br />Note: BAC CFC 2.5 Year Extendible Step-up Note Series 4 <br />Symbol: BMF.DB.C <br />Maturity Date: Extendible <br />Initial Maturity Date: January 31, 2013 <br />Subsequent Maturity Date: July 31, 2013 <br />Final Maturity Date: July 31, 2014 <br />Cusip: 05518ZAY2 <br />ISIN: CA05518ZAY21 <br />Currency: CAD <br />Interest Rate: 3.05% <br /><br />

