Canadian Financing Bulletin (CFB) Reports CDN $297.6M in Proposed and $584.5M Closed Financings for the Week of January 21-January 25

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - The Canadian Financing Bulletin has been a leader in tracking financing activities of Canadian capital markets in the mining, energy and technology sectors for over seven years. Our unparalleled service offers unique insight into small and micro cap stocks, as well as comprehensive comparative reports detailing the worldwide reach of Canadian companies in these sectors. With the listings of active proposed placements, investors and companies that might not otherwise receive analyst coverage are potentially brought together. As well, we offer coverage of activity in the bond market for users to be made aware of lower-risk opportunities.



In this week's report, the CFB published term sheets for 23 new proposed placements from the mining, oil/gas (termed metals and energy in the report) and technology sectors. Of those, 15 were for mining stocks, three for oil/gas stocks, and five for technology stocks, with the total value of new proposals reaching almost $298m. Two of these placements were designated a 'flow through' issuance and there were three new debenture offerings. The largest new public proposal was by Coeur D'Alene Mines Corp (CDM.TO), which launched an offering consisting of US$200m of 7.875%, 8yr bonds in a non-brokered placement.



The CFB published term sheets for 44 placements that were closed during the week. Of these, 31 were for mining stocks, 10 for oil/gas, and three for technology stocks, with the total value of these closings being over $584m. Three of these placements were designated 'flow through' issuances and one debenture placement closed. The largest public closing was by Southern Pacific Resource Corp (STP.TO) which closed an offering consisting of US$260m of 8.75%, 5yr bonds in a placement led by TD Securities.



The CFB also tracked nine amendments and one cancellation to placements published at the end of the weekly report. To date, there have been over 400 weekly reports created by CFB; backdated reports can be obtained by subscribers.



About the CFB and Blender Media:



The Canadian Financing Bulletin is produced and distributed by Blender Media, an integrated creative agency specializing in both online and print design, development and maintenance. Blender Media's work includes extensive strategies for shareholder communication, intuitive design interfaces and the opportunity to be memorable in a sea of investment possibilities.



Blender Media has the support of over 450 satisfied clients and utilizes investor focused online exposure solutions that help clients stay in touch with their shareholders, including the CFB.



Since CFB began offering its weekly report over seven years ago, it has developed other more wide reaching reports that have now been published. Our quarterly and year-in-review reports provide charts, graphs and other comparative tables that exhibit sophisticated capital market intelligence. The data in these reports has been read by thousands of executives, investment advisors, fund managers, and investors from around the world. CFB has also recently begun offering specialized monthly reports, focusing on individual segments within the sectors CFB covers (i.e., gold, uranium, oil, etc.) To date, there have been 181 reports created by CFB; several of these reports are currently posted on the CFB website.



As one can see, CFB offers an important perspective into Canadian capital markets. These markets play a crucial role in the financing of companies active worldwide in various business sectors, specifically for natural resources exploration and development. Canada maintains a leadership role due to a number of factors:







-- A history of significant natural resources;

-- Efficient and transparent capital markets;

-- Strong backing from the investment community; and

-- Regional clusters of the world's most innovative, organized and

aggressive exploration and development personnel, in cities like

Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto.







