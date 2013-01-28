Cartier Iron to Begin Trading on the Canadian National Stock Exchange

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Cartier Iron Corporation CFE ("Cartier Iron"), (formerly Northfield Metals Inc.), is pleased to announce that its common shares will be listed for trading on the Canadian National Stock Exchange ("CNSX") on Tuesday, January 29, 2013 under the trading symbol "CFE".



Paul Ankcorn, Cartier Iron's President stated, "We are pleased to have our common shares listed on the CNSX as this will provide Cartier Iron greater market visibility and increased access to capital to help drive the company's growth as it advances its highly prospective portfolio of iron properties."



About the Canadian National Stock Exchange



CNSX provides listing and trading services to a wide range of Canadian and international issuers by offering low fees and innovative continuous disclosure features designed to minimize regulatory costs while improving the quality of information available to investors. With over 185 securities listed, and 90 participating dealers, CNSX is an attractive and growing venue for issuers of equity and debt securities from all business sectors.



About Cartier Iron Corporation



Cartier Iron is a junior exploration company focused on discovering and developing iron resources in the province of Quebec. The Company's projects include the Borel River Property in the Ungava Bay region of northern Quebec, and the Gagnon Holdings in the southern Labrador Trough, in northeastern Quebec.



Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" and readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results, may vary materially from those in these "forward-looking statements.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Cartier Iron Corporation

Paul Ankcorn

President & Director

(416) 360-8006





Cartier Iron Corporation

Jorge Estepa

Vice-President

(416) 360-8006

