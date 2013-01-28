Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.: Additional Mineral Claims Acquired at Fyre Lake-Kona Copper Gold Deposit, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:PEX) ("Pacific Ridge") has entered into an agreement with True North Gems Inc. ("True North") to acquire 43 mineral claims located within Pacific Ridge's Fyre Lake property, located in the eastern Yukon's Finlayson District. The newly acquired claims are strategically located in proximity to Pacific Ridge's 100% owned Fyre Lake Kona copper-gold-cobalt massive sulphide deposit.



In order to earn a 100% interest in the claims from True North, Pacific Ridge will, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, make an initial payment of $15,000 plus 250,000 Pacific Ridge shares and on or before January 31, 2014 will pay an additional $10,000 and 150,000 shares. The agreement is not subject to any underlying royalty interests.



The Kona copper-gold deposit has a NI 43-101 compliant resource that was estimated in 2006 utilizing mineralized intersections from 114 drill holes. The resource includes 3.6 million tonnes grading 1.57% copper, 0.61 grams per tonne (gpt) gold and 0.10% cobalt in the indicated category plus an inferred 5.4 million tonnes grading 1.48% copper, 0.53 gpt gold and 0.08% cobalt. The deposit remains open to expansion at depth. Deeper holes, drilled by Pacific Ridge, intersected 5.6% copper and 2.5 gpt gold over 3.0 metres, 3.2% copper and 2.3 gpt gold over 5.7 metres and 6.1% copper and 0.7 gpt gold over 7.0 metres. The property also hosts attractive geophysical targets adjacent to the Kona deposit and along favourable stratigraphy that have not yet been drill tested. Company management believes that the potential for new discoveries on the property is excellent, including within the newly acquired claims.



Pacific Ridge has spent approximately $6 million in exploration on the Fyre Lake property and is now considering joint venture participation with the objective of increasing Kona tonnage through additional drilling.



The technical information contained within this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Gerald Carlson, Ph.D., P.Eng, Vice President Exploration of Pacific Ridge Exploration, and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 policy.



